Brody Jenner Looks Buff While Surfing In Malibu & 19 More Pics Of Shirtless Hunks

It’s no secret that Brody Jenner’s a skilled surfer, which is why he’s spent most of his time in quarantine on the water in Malibu. The reality star was pictured shirtless on the beach while carrying his surfboard on Saturday, August 8!

Brody Jenner is looking quite buff in new photos from a beach day in Malibu on Saturday. The Hills star, 36, flaunted his muscular chest and arms, as well as his bronzed abs, in a pair of black swim shorts. He was pictured soaking wet after shredding waves with his high-tech electric hydrofoil surfboard. — See Brody and more shirtless hunks this summer in our attached gallery!

Brody was seen carrying the high-end board, which retails from $4999, as he made his way to shore. The board actually allows riders to levitate above the water while surfing thanks to its modern technology. Fans of the reality star, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner, will know that he’s a very experienced surfer. In fact, Brody’s surf days go all the way back to 2006, when he made it known on MTV’s The Hills — the teen drama that initially catapulted him to fame.

Hollywood’s hottest male stars haven’t shied away from shirtless activities this summer. Justin Bieber and more celebs have clearly kept up with their quarantine workouts, from the basketball court, to the ocean and other outdoor activities — due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited indoor fitness. The “Stuck With U” singer was recently photographed getting up buckets at an outdoor basketball court in LA. JB showed off his arm, chest and stomach tattoos while he balled in a pair of red shorts.

Meanwhile, Bachelorette star and model, Tyler Cameron is no stranger to going shirtless this summer. He was pictured after a workout in Florida with friend and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The duo quarantined together with friends at his family’s home in Juniper, FL in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. — Take a look at these male stars and more shirtless hunks in our attached gallery!