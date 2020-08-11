See Pics
Hollywood Life

Brody Jenner Looks Buff While Surfing In Malibu & 19 More Pics Of Shirtless Hunks

Brody Jenner in Malibu
Ability Films / BACKGRID
EXCLUSIVE: Wells Adams jogs shirtless and without a protective face mask in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have had to postpone their engagement due to the constant coronavirus lockdown orders set forth by Governor Newsom and Mayor Eric Garretti. Garrett and Newsom recently ordered all bars, churches and other indoor business and office to close down again as well as public mask order. 14 Jul 2020 Pictured: Wells Adams jogging shirtless. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688684_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A strong shirtless Brody Jenner flaunts his toned abs while carrying his board down the beach in Malibu. Brody worked up a sweat after a half hour riding session surfing the waves. Pictured: Brody Jenner BACKGRID USA 10 AUGUST 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Ability Films / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Justin Bieber playing basketball in Los AngelesPictured: Justin BieberRef: SPL5168557 250520 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: ENT / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Japan Rights
Hunky Tyler Cameron is seen shirtless as he chats former TV Bachelorette Hannah Brown in his Florida home town. The on-off couple have been spending some low key time together amid the Coronavirus crisis. Pictured: Tyler Cameron,Hannah Brown Ref: SPL5157423 180320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
News Editor

It’s no secret that Brody Jenner’s a skilled surfer, which is why he’s spent most of his time in quarantine on the water in Malibu. The reality star was pictured shirtless on the beach while carrying his surfboard on Saturday, August 8!

Brody Jenner is looking quite buff in new photos from a beach day in Malibu on Saturday. The Hills star, 36, flaunted his muscular chest and arms, as well as his bronzed abs, in a pair of black swim shorts. He was pictured soaking wet after shredding waves with his high-tech electric hydrofoil surfboard. — See Brody and more shirtless hunks this summer in our attached gallery!

Brody Jenner in Malibu
Brody Jenner surfing in Malibu. (Photo credit: Ability Films / BACKGRID)

Brody was seen carrying the high-end board, which retails from $4999, as he made his way to shore. The board actually allows riders to levitate above the water while surfing thanks to its modern technology. Fans of the reality star, who is the son of Caitlyn Jenner, will know that he’s a very experienced surfer. In fact, Brody’s surf days go all the way back to 2006, when he made it known on MTV’s The Hills — the teen drama that initially catapulted him to fame.

Justin Bieber shirtless
Justin Bieber playing basketball while shirtless in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Hollywood’s hottest male stars haven’t shied away from shirtless activities this summer. Justin Bieber and more celebs have clearly kept up with their quarantine workouts, from the basketball court, to the ocean and other outdoor activities — due to the COVID-19 pandemic limited indoor fitness. The “Stuck With U” singer was recently photographed getting up buckets at an outdoor basketball court in LA. JB showed off his arm, chest and stomach tattoos while he balled in a pair of red shorts.

Tyler Cameron shirtless
Tyler Cameron shirtless after a workout. (Photo credit: AM / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Bachelorette star and model, Tyler Cameron is no stranger to going shirtless this summer. He was pictured after a workout in Florida with friend and former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. The duo quarantined together with friends at his family’s home in Juniper, FL in the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March. — Take a look at these male stars and more shirtless hunks in our attached gallery!