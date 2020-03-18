See Pics
Tyler Cameron Goes For Shirtless Jog In Miami Amid Coronavirus Crisis — See Pics

Holy moly! Tyler Cameron showed off his chiseled physique while breaking a sweat in Miami.

Talk about stealing focus! Tyler Cameron, 27, was spotted jogging in Miami sans shirt with his very attractive friend on Wednesday, March 18. The former Bachelorette star put his amazing body on display by showing off his glistening abs that were quite sweaty as he made his way through, as Will Smith once famous sang, the “party in the city where the heat is on.” Tyler left little to the imagination by only wearing a pair of grey shorts over workout leggings and sneakers with neon green laces. His pal, who got in a good workout right behind him, also looked pretty incredible in a pair of very, very short shorts and a grey top where his bulging muscles could be seen from miles away.

Tyler has been bringing the heat in many different ways lately. The very handsome reality star has been sparking romance rumors all over again with Hannah Brown, 25, as he not only picked her up from Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, March 15. Eyebrows were raised even further when they hit the beach together in Florida on Monday, March 16, where the Alabama native stunned in a skimpy bikini.

Nothing here to see folks as the two are not dating or in a relationship with each other… yet. “Tyler feels a level of comfortability with Hannah and he really enjoys spending time with her, plain and simple,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They have been through things together that other people could never relate to and they just have a connection. However, they’re really just friends at this point and have a special bond.”

The source continued, “Tyler completely respects Hannah as a person and thinks she has always handled herself with class no matter what has happened between them. He has seen a different side of her since leaving the show and although he always knew what an incredible woman she was, he sees how genuine she truly is.” Should be interesting to see what happens with these two as their bond continues to grow!