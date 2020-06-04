Brody Jenner Catches Waves While Boarding Shirtless In Malibu — See Pic

Hang ten, Brody Jenner! Weeks after hanging out with his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, the hunky star of ‘The Hills’ left his shirt behind when he decided to catch a few waves in Southern California.

Summer doesn’t officially doesn’t start for a few more weeks, but that didn’t stop Brody Jenner from kicking off the season early in Malibu on June 3. Brody, 36, was seen riding a foilboard /hydrofoil in the blue California waters, ditching his shirt for this fun in the sun. With his chest bare, The Hills star showed off his ripped muscles, tousled hair, and toned stomach. It seems surfing is a fantastic way to stay in shape while under quarantine.

Brody was also seen surfing on May 6. Just like in this recent trip to the beach, Brody went shirtless while riding his Hydrofoil surfboard. He even wore the same exact pair of blue-and-black striped surf shorts. During this early May surf excursion, Brody rocked a backward orange cap to keep his long hair out of his face. It made him look as if he was an extra out of the original Point Break. All he needed was Keanu Reeves, Lori Petty, and Anthony Kiedis to complete the picture.

Speaking of pictures, it was an Instagram photo that clued fans into Brody and Kaitlynn Carter’s reunion in mid-May. The former couple of six years broke quarantine to meet in Malibu. Kaitlynn shared a photo of herself sitting on an outdoor bench to her Instagram. Brody’s buff bod was reflected in the window behind her, revealing that he was the one taking the picture. She joked that he had “reprised his role for the day.”

Many fans hoped that this picture (which has since been deleted from Kaitlynn’s account) meant they were going to reconcile and get back together. Brody and Kaitlynn split after six years together in 2019, with each moving on quickly afterward. Kaitlynn was involved with Miley Cyrus, 27, briefly, while Brody struck up a short-lived romance with Josie Canseco, 22. As for Brody and Kaitlynn getting back together, don’t hold your breath. After a fan commented that “they’re allowed to be friends. Just because being together didn’t work doesn’t mean they don’t care about each other,” Kaitlynn commented, “Exactly.”