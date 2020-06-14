Fresh off their relaxing Utah getaway, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin hit up a Beverly Hills basketball court! Hailey looked so stylish in a loose pair of jeans and white crop top as she sipped on an iced coffee.

The coupe that shoots together stays together! Justin Bieber, 26, and Hailey Baldwin, 23, were spotted playing a casual game of basketball in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, June 14. The couple looked low key and relaxed as they enjoyed the balmy 72 degree Los Angeles weather, and certainly dressed for the occasion. Justin opted to go shirtless, showing off this toned torso, abs and multiple tattoos — including a rarely seen one on his back — rocking a gray pair of shorts.

The Changes singer accessorized with a white baseball cap, pink socks and a gray pair of sneakers. Hailey echoed Justin’s laidback vibes, sporting a loose pair of trouser-cut jeans and a sporty white hoodie. The BareMinerals model paired the cropped sweatshirt with a black pair of Vans sneakers, opting to keep her blonde locks up in a black banana clip. At one point, Hailey could be seen sipping on an iced coffee drink as she walked alongside the court.

The sighting comes fresh off the couple’s relaxing getaway to Utah, where they spent several days taking in the scenery. Justin and Hailey camped out in what appeared to be a fairly luxe RV as they enjoyed various outdoor activities, including swimming, hiking and meeting farm animals. The couple, who tied-the-knot in 2018 then celebrated with a reception in Sept. 2019, escaped amidst the Black Lives Matter movement which sparked protests following the death of George Floyd. “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefitted off black culture…I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change,” Justin wrote in a post days after.

Prior to returning to Los Angeles, Justin and Hailey spent over two months in Ontario, Canada where the “Baby” singer owns a lakeside property. The couple decided to quarantine in his home province once COVID-19 and social distancing requirements went into effect in California mid-March. While in Ontario, Justin and Hailey launched their Facebook series The Biebers on Watch where they gave fans an intimate look at their lives in quarantine, including answering fan questions and revealing their skincare routines, favorite recipes and more.