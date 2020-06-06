Justin Bieber Vows To ‘Speak Up’ About Racial Injustice As He Admits He’s ‘Benefitted’ From Black Culture

Justin Bieber shared a powerful message about his own success, admitted that he’s both ‘influenced’ by and ‘benefitted’ from Black culture through his art — but committing to helping end ‘systemic oppression.’

Justin Bieber, 26, is speaking out about the Black Lives Matter movement. The Canadian singer has been actively posting about the death of George Floyd, social injustice and racial inequality over the past few days, but seemingly took some time to reflect on this own relationship with Black culture. “I am inspired by black culture. I have benefitted off black culture,” he began his post, written in Apple’s Notes, shared on Saturday, June 6.

The Stratford, Ontario native went on to recognize the influence in his own music, clothing brand Drew House and performances. “My style, how I sing, dance, perform and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture,” Justin explained in his poignant message, concluding with a promise to be a part of the change. “I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change,” the Changes singer wrote.

Several stars commended Justin on his admission, taking to the comments to show some love. Lewis Hamilton wrote, “amen brother,” while his manager Scooter Braun simply left a thumbs up and a heart. “My man…love you,” Kenny Hamilton added, along with two arm flex emojis and a heart. Khalil, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists star Sydney Park, and several others also commented.

Justin has actively been using his Instagram account — which boasts 138 million followers — as a platform to promote dialogue around the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, along with police brutality and racial injustice. Sharing an image of smiling Breonna on what would have been her 27th birthday, Justin wrote, “Swipe right to see how we can help celebrate her,” followed by a slide of with links to petitions and donation sites.

“All lives do not matter until Black lives matter,” he posted to Twitter on June 2, along with an image that read, “It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist.” Together Justin and wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, hosted an Instagram Live conversation with CNN commentator Angela Rye where they opened up about their own privilege. “I’ve been feeling shame in the sense of like, Why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that,” Justin said in the nearly hour-long chat.