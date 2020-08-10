Pregnant Katy Perry Carries Mystery Object In Her Dress As Her Bump Continues To Grow

Katy Perry was spotted running errands in Santa Barbara with an unidentified object held close to her chest! The pregnant star, who is roughly nine months along, looked poised and protected while out and about.

Katy Perry looks like she is just about ready to pop! The glowing “Roar” songstress, 35, was absolutely glowing while running some errands in the beaming sunshine on August 8. Katy, who appears to be roughly nine-months pregnant with her first child by fiancé Orlando Bloom, 43, wore a striped dress that accentuated her growing belly with ease. She also fashioned a visor hat to keep the sunlight out of her eyes, and carried a water bottle to stay hydrated.

The singer also practiced the necessary safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic by wearing a face mask. However, there was one piece of Katy’s ensemble that fans have yet to identify. Around the scooped neckline of Katy’s dress, the singer sported what appeared to be either pepper spray or her car keys! It was definitely difficult to tell if the object was the keys to her Porsche Cayenne GTS or something completely different. At any rate, though, Katy looked healthy and happy as she and Orlando anxiously await the birth of their baby girl!

“Katy is so excited to meet her little girl; she is counting down the days,” a source close to the starlet shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the end of July. Adding to the excitement, the source revealed that Katy could go into labor “any day.” Of course, Katy has been surrounded by her family and friends during this thrilling time, as she prepares to become a first-time mom.

“She’s been in Santa Barbara so she’s been able to spend lots of time with family and she has so much love and support all around her,” the source continued. “And even though this is her first time [giving birth] she’s surprisingly zen about it all.” Fortunately, Katy has also gotten into the habit of practicing a lot of various self-care regiments, including meditation. But that is something Katy has maintained for quite some time, especially after her serious battle with depression in 2018.

“I believe in therapy. I believe in meditation. I believe in self-care. I believe in taking the stillness, the time, just being able to assess what’s real,” she said during an interview at the American Idol premiere event at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on February 12. Clearly, Katy is in a very healthy frame of mind for the major milestone that’s just around the corner.

The starlet announced that she was expecting her first child in March after premiering her music video for “Never Worn White.” In the time since, Katy has proudly shown off her growing belly, and wholly embraced the amazing transformation her body has endured. Like Katy and Orlando, we cannot wait for the pop star to welcome her precious baby girl into the world!