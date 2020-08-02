Katy Perry Admits She Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ Two Years Ago During ‘Emotional’ Depression Battle

Katy Perry has opened up about her battle with depression, and said she feared that she wouldn’t live to see 2018.

Katy Perry, 35, has opened up about her battle with depression, and revealed she hit “rock bottom” in 2018. The pregnant singer, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, 43, reflected on using medication to treat her mental health issues. “It was like I sprained my brain and I needed crutches,” she told the Sunday Times. “I got very clinically depressed. I had always been able to skirt the issue. I was on something that my psychologist at the time recommended. It changes the chemistry of your mind. Sometimes people need a pharmaceutical crutch.”

The “Roar” singer got very candid in the new interview, published August 2, and said her mental health worsened during her Witness tour amid the poor critical and commercial reception of her fifth studio album.”You are never going to change someone as much as you want to change them. I had to make the choice [to change myself] after hitting rock bottom. I had no choice but to go on this emotional, spiritual, psychological journey or I probably wouldn’t live to see 2018… I tried medication and that was really intense,” she said.

“I’ve been through the journey, now I’m just enjoying the ride. I’m [no longer] a thirsty, desperate pop star that has to reach certain numbers in order to feel worthy. The overall definition of this record [her new album Smile] is getting my smile back.”

Katy added that she was focused on “delivering a healthy child” and is no longer on medication. It comes amid the revelation that her wedding with Orlando has been postponed a second time. “You can’t plan anymore in 2020 because those plans are ­always canceled,” she told The Mirror in a new interview. Before Katy’s admission, Orlando gave an indication that the wedding may be put on hold due to the coronavirus when he gave an interview to The Times UK. “I’m not joking when I say that coronavirus might have a play in whether we put things on ice, because we’re going to be traveling and we don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable,” he told the outlet.