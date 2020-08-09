Tarek El Moussa & Fiancée Heather Rae Young Share Their Hopes For A New Reality Show Together

‘Flip or Flop’ host Tarek El Moussa and ‘Selling Sunset’ star Heather Rae Young revealed their wishes to combine their real estate expertise on the small screen. Here’s what that show would look like!

Tarek El Moussa, 38, and Heather Rae Young, 32 — who just became engaged in July — are already daydreaming of starring in their own reality television show together! For now, the real estate pros are staying in their own lanes (Tarek hosts Flipping 101, while Heather stars on Selling Sunset), but the couple teased the possibility of merging their worlds together on the small screen while talking EXCLUSIVELY on HollywoodLife's TVTalk on Aug. 6. We don't need to wait for Tarek and Heather to land a new TV deal to see them share screen time, though!

“She’s Netflix, I’m HGTV, but the good news is [Heather] is going to be in an episode of Flipping 101 with me,” Tarek told HollywoodLife. “You’re going to see me and her on the big screen this fall and we’re flipping a house together and it’s going to show the proposal maybe so we’ll see. But you’re going to see us on TV together. If you would ask me what the future is it’s me and this girl crushing TV together.” Tarek had even more good news to share! “It looks like I’m going to be allowed to film one time with Heather on Selling Sunset,” he spilled, to which Heather added, “That was the agreement because HGTV got to film our proposal, so the networks came together, they got along and I think it’s going to happen.”

As for the longterm future, Tarek assured us that a show with Heather is definitely a possibility. “That’s the ultimate goal, I think,” Heather added. “I’m focused on Selling Sunset and he’s focused on his two shows, but eventually we’d love to be able to film together.” In addition to Flip or Flop, which Tarek co-hosts with his ex-wife Christina Anstead , he also launched his own show Flipping 101 in March of 2020.

Such plans for a joint show are still in the blueprint stage, however. Tarek admitted that he doesn’t know what the show would look like, but is excited nevertheless. “There’s so much opportunity. If you were to ask me, I would love to do a high-end house flipping show with Heather. Buying and fixing and selling $10 million houses,” Tarek said. Heather chimed in here, saying, “And then showing you guys our real lives as well. Us with the kids [Tarek and Christina’s children Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 4], what we do when we don’t have the kids, bringing you into our lives and showing you guys what we do on our day-to-day basis.”