Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man! The rapper was seen out and about with his security guards just days after being released from house arrest.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, is enjoying his freedom! The rapper — who just finished his house arrest sentence — hit the streets of NYC on Aug. 6 in an interesting vehicle choice: a throwback red wagon! Tekashi, née Daniel Hernandez, was seen dragged by a security guard as he casually chowed down on a tasty ice cream sandwich. He kept his signature braid look as he rocked a matching sweatshirt and sneakers, as a crew of guards surrounded the slow-moving wagon.

The hilarious video comes just days after Tekashi dropped his fire new video for the song “Punani.” Tekashi announced the drop on his Instagram page, writing “@6ix9ine LINK IN BIO WHO SAÏD WE AINT OUTSIDEEEEE…PUNANI FREE,” including his signature rainbow and lollipop emojis. In the video, Tekashi is seen riding around in various sports cars with friends, enjoying a coffee at McDonalds, and throwing around large stacks of cash.

Despite his legal troubles, Tekashi has been keeping busier than ever. He released what could be his most successful record to date, “Trollz,” alongside the one-and-only Nicki Minaj back in June. Nikki, who had yet to announce her pregnancy at the time, shot the rainbow-themed music video alongside Tekashi in his home!

In the different set-ups, Tekashi and Nicki are seen dancing and hanging out against red and black back drops, while the Pink Friday rapper also goes for a dip in a hot tub. “I know you don’t like me, you wanna fight me/You don’t want no problems at your party, don’t invite me…/Always talking ’bout me ’cause you looking for the clouty,” Tekashi raps in the song, seemingly addressing his haters. Nicki also took a shot at Usher on the tune, after he appeared to shade Nicki when comparing her to Lil’ Kim! “Somebody usher this n***a into a clinic,” Nicki rapped, which many took as a response to the Confessions singer saying Nicki “was a product” of Kim.