Tekashi 6ix9ine Reunites With Nicki Minaj To Deliver A Sugar Rush In Rainbow Music Video For ‘Trollz’

Ready for round two? After the drama surrounding ‘GOOBA,’ Tekashi 6ix9ine teamed up with Nicki Minaj for ‘Trollz’ and it may feature even more rainbow colors than the actual ‘Trolls’ movie!

A month after 6ix9ine (aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, 24) released his first song after his release from prison, the colorful and controversial rapper is back with new music. This time, he had some help, as his “Fefe” collaborator Nicki Minaj joined 6ix9ine on “TROLLZ.” Although it’s essentially a clapback against haters — hence the track’s name — the music video itself is just as sugary as the actual Trolls film series. If this animated display of rainbow colors wasn’t already an indicator, Tekashi truly doesn’t seem to care what his legions of critics think about him — he points at his house arrest anklet at one point to prove this.

Right before dropping the music video, Tekashi stirred the pot by calling out a number of big names in the industry including Future, Snoop Dogg and none other than Nicki’s ex, Meek Mill. Nicki even hopped into an Instagram Live conference call with Tekashi.

Nicki and Tekashi previously collaborated on “FEFE” and “MAMA,” two songs from his 2018 debut studio album Dummy Boy (the latter of which also featured Kanye West.) At the time, Nicki came under fire for working with 6ix9ine, who had pled guilty in 2015 to one felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance, per Vulture. Nicki defended her association with Tekashi at the time, and she did so again with this new collab.

“You don’t have to defend me,” she said in a now-deleted Tweet, per Uproxx.” I’m not afraid of internet trolls, blogs, artists. I don’t jump on band wagons. Many will never know what it feels like to have a mind of their own.” Nicki also let fans know that “TROLLZ” will do some good. “A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc,” she tweeted. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter.” This comes after No Kid Hungry rejected 6ix9ine’s $200,000 donation. “As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values,” the organization said in a statement, probably referencing that 2015 felony count for use of a child in a sexual performance.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail. #BlackLivesMatter #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🦄🌈 https://t.co/bZEurWg6Jx pic.twitter.com/G0t0crYh8E — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 10, 2020

This move might finally get Tekashi the No. 1 spot. A huge controversy blew up following the May 8 release of “GOOBA.” Though the song went viral — it smashed the YouTube record for the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video (around 43 million views within the first 24 hours, per NME ) — it failed to score the Billboard No. 1 spot, losing it out to Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. It actually entered Billboard Hot 100 at the No. 3 position, behind Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj and Justin and Ariana’s duet, “Stuck With U.”

“Stuck With U,” as Complex points out, also premiered hot on YouTube with over 40 million streams. However, the Bieber/Grande duet topped Digital Song Sales with 108,000 downloads and 28.1 million U.S. streams. “GOOBA” reached No. 1 on the Streaming Songs chart with 55.3 million U.S. streams, but only 24,000 sales. The actual purchase of a song counts much more significant than a stream. Since 2018, Billboard has counted on-demand streams via paid subscription accounts as a full Hot 100 chart “point,” per Music Business Worldwide.

Plays on ad-supported services instead represent 2/3rds of a chart “point.” Programmed streams (aka “lean-back” radio-style streaming services) only count as ½ a point. This is how “GOOBA,” which was streamed around 55 million times across the U.S., was “reduced” to 30.1 million by Billboard. Meanwhile, Justin and Ariana boosted their sales by selling a limited number of signed CDs, with all proceeds going to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

To say Tekashi was upset with placing third is a bit of an understatement. Prior to chart’s release accused Billboard of manipulating the Hot 100, claiming that he received an email that put “Stuck With U” at No. 5 before sharing a second email that claimed “Stuck With U” would be boosted after the submission of 60,000 units “out of nowhere,” per Complex. When Billboard officially gave the No. 1 spot to “Stuck With U,” Tekashi blasted the publication on his Instagram Story. “Billboard YOU CHEATED. Jay-Z & Nicki Minaj were right people buy there (sic) number 1’s nothing is real you guys are frauds.”

Both Ariana and Justin defended themselves against Tekashi’s attacks. “My fans bought the song. Justin’s fans bought the song. OUR fans bought his song …sales count more than streams. [you] cannot discredit this as hard as [you] try,” she said. Justin chimed in, pointing out that 6ix9ine was “counting his global streams, and this is a domestic chart, so only domestic streams count. 60,000 units came in because we don’t disclose our numbers until the end of [the] week. That’s called strategy. … This is my song with Ariana Grande, and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”