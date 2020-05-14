Tekashi 6ix9ine Debuts New Hair Makeover After Leaving Prison — Before & After Pics

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s hair is always an explosion of color, but he took it one step further with a new neon-hued look! The rapper showed off his transformation on Instagram.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24, just got a quarantine makeover! The fresh out of prison rapper revealed his bright neon colored ‘do in a new video posted to his Instagram on Thursday, May 14. His braided locks were bleach blonde on the left, and a rainbow of colors — including green, red, purple, yellow and orange to the right. “How it lookin’? This s— better not come out dirt,” he asked his stylist Jonathan Wright, who held a squeeze tube of bright dye in his hand. “I ain’t no dirt, quit playin’,” Jonathan responded as the pair grooved and rapped along to Tekashi’s fire new single “Gooba.”

“TRIGGER FINGERS TURN TO TWITTER FINGERS YOU GETTIN BODIED BY A SNITCHIN N—–,” Tekashi began his caption, adding several laughing emojis. “na who said that???” he went on, shouting out his stylist. “@iam_jonathan_ WE KILLED THAT !!” he then wrote, including several fire emojis. Jonathan, who’s clients also include Megan Thee Stallion, Blac Chyna, SZA, and Keyshia Cole, also shared the video of Tekashi’s makeover to Instagram. “@6ix9ine Quit Playing With me is all I’m Gone Say🌈💪🏿 I Do this Wig Coloring S– in my Sleep,” the stylist wrote. Neon and bright colored looks appear to be Jonathan’s speciality, with several of Tekashi’s styles on his resume, including mermaid-green, bright orange and burgundy looks on Meg!

Tekashi was totally blinged out for the at-home hair appointment, rocking a gigantic diamond necklace that appeared to resemble a smiling Glut the shark from The Little Mermaid. Holding onto his iPhone 11 pro, Tekashi also showed off a whopping four diamond watches — two on each wrist. The various timepieces featured different color wristbands, just like his hair, including green, orange, yellow and gold.

The New York native — who was born Daniel Hernandez — has been making headlines since getting out of prison early last month. The rapper broke the record with an audience of 2 million on an Instagram Live video on Friday, May 8.

In the stream, Tekashi admitted to snitching and said “ya’ll have every reason to be mad.” He went on to to proclaim that he was “a legend at the age of 24 years old because I came home.” Tekashi was arrested in 2018 with a possible life sentence, eventually earning shortened prison time for co-operating with police.