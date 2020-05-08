Meek Mill Calls Out Tekashi69 After 2 Million People Tune In To Wild Instagram Live: See Tweet

Meek Mill didn’t have anything nice to say about Tekashi 6ix9ine after the ‘FEFE’ rapper went on Instagram Live.

Social media was lit up for Meek Mill, 33, all day on Friday, May 8, about Tekashi 6ix9ine, 24. Their feud ignited this morning, when Meek wrote about wanting 6ix9ine to confess to the snitching he’s been accused of. “I hope that rat going live to apologize to the people he told on or the victim….. Y’all forgot that fast a “rat” killed [Nipsey Hussle] he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets!,” Meek tweeted. “That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!” Later in the day, the “Gummo” rapper did admit to snitching during his Instagram Live that was viewed by a whopping 2 million people, but he also didn’t hesitate to call people out who have spoken ill of him in the past.

“You have every reason to be mad, every reason, because no matter how much dirt y’all throw on my name, and I’ve seen everything, all of y’all want to be quiet now,” he said during the video. “But for two years y’all made fun of me. Y’all done made memes of me. Y’all done threw my name in the dirt… Y’all didn’t go through what I went through and I still came back, I’m a legend at the age of 24 years old because I came home, and the rat is doing more numbers than you.” Though Tekashi didn’t call out Meek by name, the “Going Bad” rapper responded to Tekashi’s words on his Twitter by saying, “I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank!” Meek also called his new song “Gooba”, which was released the same day, “trashhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.”

All of this stems from when Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) testified against two alleged Nine Trey Blood members in 2019 — Aljermiah Mack and Anthony Ellison. The Brooklyn native was arrested alongside other Nine Trey members in 2018, and was facing a possible life sentence before he agreed to be a cooperating witness. He received a reduced sentence for his testimony, which led to many calling him a snitch. Tekashi was originally supposed to be released on August 2, 2020, but was let out early over COVID-19 concerns and has been on home confinement ever since.

Tekashi did have some nice things to say before the footage finished. He thanked his fans and lawyer Lance Lazaro for “for helping me come back as strong as possible.” He also added, “I want to say thank you to the judge for allowing me to come home to my family to let me celebrate a birthday out here with my family and I appreciate that as much as you want to paint me out to be.”