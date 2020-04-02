Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Early Due To Health Concerns

Tekashi 6ix9ine is a free man. The rapper, who served 16 months of his 2-year sentence, was released from a New York prison early on Thursday, April 2 due to his asthma.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was released from a New York prison on Thursday, April 2 his lawyers confirm to HollywoodLife. The 23-year-old rapper was granted early release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tekashi, who suffers from asthma, was deemed a heightened risk for contracting COVID-19. His initial release date was scheduled for July 31.

Tekashi’s release came two weeks after his lawyer, New York attorneys Lance Lazzaro and Dawn Florio requested for the rapper to qualify for early release because of his condition TMZ reports. Judge Paul Adam Engelmayer initially denied the request, saying he didn’t have the authority to make the call. The lawyers then put the request in with the Bureau of Prisons, who also claimed the decision was out of their control due to Tekashi being in a private prison facility that falls under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Marshals Service. Eventually, the decision was left to Judge Engelmayer again, who signed off on the request on Thursday, April 2. The judge cited a “compassionate release” with “extraordinary and compelling reasons” that’s effective immediately.

The New York native will still, however, be completing the rest of his sentence via a “supervised release” that requires him to wear a GPS monitor at home for four months, TMZ also reports. His address will have to be submitted and approved by a probation officer, and he must remain at the location with the exception of lawyer meetings or medical appointments, both of which require approval. The “BEBE” rapper will also be required to check-in daily with his probation officer via digital video conference.

Tekashi was first arrested in November 2018 on firearms and racketeering charges, in which he initially faced 47 years in prison. However, he struck a deal. The rapper agreed to plead guilty to nine charges and testify for the prosecution against his former friends, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. Tekashi’s decision to take the stand for the government in 2019, resulted in him being held in protective custody to serve the latter half of his sentence. .

In addition to his 2-year prison sentence, Tekashi was ordered to complete 300 hours of community service, and pay a $35,000 fine in December 2019.

Tekashi, who began serving his 24-month sentence in November 2018, kept busy creating music while behind bars, his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife in mid-March.

“He has been writing music there. I don’t know the details but I know he has been writing,” Lazzaro said at the time, noting that Tekashi had plans to “go right back to making music,” upon his release from prison.

At the time, Lazzaro also added that his client “hasn’t decided where he will live at this stage,” but, he’ll continue to “make albums again.” The attorney noted that the rapper is “going to be careful and he is going to have security at all times.”