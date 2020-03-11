Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Confirms He’ll Be Recording New Music Immediately After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New York lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, EXCLUSIVELY told HL that the rapper’s been writing new music while in prison and plans on making new albums when he returns home in four months.

It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, isn’t letting prison stop his creative juices from flowing. The rapper’s lawyer, New York attorney Lance Lazzaro, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how he’s continued to make music a priority while serving out his 24-month sentence and that he’s already planning to get right back into recording when he’s released on July 31.

“He has been writing music there,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us about Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and how he’s spending time in prison. “I don’t know the details but I know he has been writing. He’s going to go right back to making music [when he’s out]. He hasn’t decided where he will live at this stage but he’s going to make albums again.”

Lance also admitted that although Tekashi has been in prison since Nov. 2018, he’s not letting it get him down and as his release date gets closer and closer, he’s looking forward to the future. “He’s in good spirits, he’ll be home in 4 months, so he’s in good spirits,” he said. He also commented on his safety and explained that due to the nature of the case he was involved in, he’s going to make sure to have himself protected when he’s finally able to return home. “He’s going to be careful and he is going to have security at all times,” he said.