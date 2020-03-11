Exclusive Interview
Hollywood Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Lawyer Confirms He’ll Be Recording New Music Immediately After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine
REX/Shutterstock
Tekashi 6ix9ineTekashi69 launches LYFE, Ladies Night at BASE Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 28 Sep 2018This Thursday, LYFE featured an exclusive performance from New York rapper Tekashi69 for the first time in the Middle East, and DJs Tony Vegas and DJ AIK, who mesmerised the crowds with their nu disco mixes and hip-hop performances. BASE Dubai saw an endless line on Thursday night, where the crowd queued up to watch the rapper perform his famous hits ‘FEFE’ and ‘Get the strap’BASE Dubai successfully launched their first ladies night on Thursday which sold out and due to high demands 6ix9ine agreed to perform the following night on Friday!
Tekashi 6ix9ine Tekashi69 launches LYFE, Ladies Night at BASE Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 28 Sep 2018 This Thursday, LYFE featured an exclusive performance from New York rapper Tekashi69 for the first time in the Middle East, and DJs Tony Vegas and DJ AIK, who mesmerised the crowds with their nu disco mixes and hip-hop performances. BASE Dubai saw an endless line on Thursday night, where the crowd queued up to watch the rapper perform his famous hits ‘FEFE’ and ‘Get the strap’ BASE Dubai successfully launched their first ladies night on Thursday which sold out and due to high demands 6ix9ine agreed to perform the following night on Friday!
Tekashi 6ix9ine Weekend Festival, Helsinki, Finland - 17 Aug 2018
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Philipp Plein backstage Philipp Plein show, Backstage, Spring Summer 2019, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 21 Sep 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
and

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s New York lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, EXCLUSIVELY told HL that the rapper’s been writing new music while in prison and plans on making new albums when he returns home in four months.

It seems like Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, isn’t letting prison stop his creative juices from flowing. The rapper’s lawyer, New York attorney Lance Lazzaro, spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how he’s continued to make music a priority while serving out his 24-month sentence and that he’s already planning to get right back into recording when he’s released on July 31.

“He has been writing music there,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us about Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, and how he’s spending time in prison. “I don’t know the details but I know he has been writing. He’s going to go right back to making music [when he’s out]. He hasn’t decided where he will live at this stage but he’s going to make albums again.”

Lance also admitted that although Tekashi has been in prison since Nov. 2018, he’s not letting it get him down and as his release date gets closer and closer, he’s looking forward to the future. “He’s in good spirits, he’ll be home in 4 months, so he’s in good spirits,” he said. He also commented on his safety and explained that due to the nature of the case he was involved in, he’s going to make sure to have himself protected when he’s finally able to return home. “He’s going to be careful and he is going to have security at all times,” he said.

Tekashi was first arrested on firearms and racketeering charges in Nov. 2018 and initially faced 47 years in prison before he cut a deal and agreed to plead guilty to nine charges and testify for the prosecution against his former crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He was officially sentenced to 24 months in jail, which included the time he already served starting in Nov. 2018, 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine in Dec. 2019. On Jan. 21, his girlfriend Jade, revealed the news that he requested to serve the rest of his prison sentence at home but was denied.