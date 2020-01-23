Meek Mill Mocks 6ix9ine’s Prison Photo After He Was Denied Serving Rest Of Sentence At Home

Even though Meek Mill did time behind bars, he didn’t show any sympathy for Tekashi 6ix9ine when the ‘Gummo’ rapper shared a picture of his ‘drip’ while still in prison.

At this point, there really is no love lost between Meek Mill, 32, and Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23. Meek has made it known that he doesn’t dig Tekashi (in particular, how the rapper “snitched” on his associates during his 2019 trial.) Meek took another crack at Tekashi on Jan. 21, the same day that 6ix9ine’s girlfriend, Jade, shared the news that the rapper’s request <to serve out the rest of his 24-month prison sentence at home was denied. Jade’s announcement came with a new photo of 6ix9ine, in which both the “Gummo” rapper and Jade wore grey outfits. The Shade Room reposted the photo and caption, and it appears Meek was on Instagram when it went up because he left a comment on the pic. “That witness protection drip,” he wrote, referencing that 6ix9ine will likely have to enter witness protection against his will once he’s free.

That won’t be for a few more months. 6ix9ine asked if he could serve out the rest of his sentence in home confinement or in a community correctional facility, citing safety concerns. Complex reports it obtained legal documents in which 6ix9ine’s lawyer claims that “as a result of Hernandez’s cooperation with the government against multiple gang members with the Bloods, [his] safety is still, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, seriously at risk.” The judge disagreed. “[T]he Court’s determination was, and is, that a 24-month prison sentence is necessary in this case,” Judge Engelmayer wrote, per Complex. Approving Tekashi’s request would mean that his sentence would no longer “reflect the seriousness of his crimes.”

Tekashi (real name Daniel Hernandez) has been in prison since Nov. 2018, when he was arrested alongside three other associates on firearms and racketeering charges. He was initially was facing anywhere from 47 years in prison, so he cut a deal. He agreed to plead guilty to nine charges and testify for the prosecution against his former crew, the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. In December 2019, 13 months after he was arrested, his fate was finally revealed: 24-months in jail, 300 hours of community service, and a $35,000 fine. Counting the time he already served, Tekashi will be out of prison towards the end of the year.

When he gets out, maybe he can respond to Meek’s comments? Meek warned young rappers and fans about 6ix9ine during a Power 106 interview in 2018. “Watch who you surround yourself around,” he said. In February 2019, after hearing that Tekashi was cooperating with the feds, Meek said that 6ix9ine was “starting drama” and “the streets don’t wanna hear it no moe.” When Tekashi started to testify, Meek tweeted, “69 going up in a [sic] federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be an Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money.”