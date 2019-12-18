Tekashi 6ix9ine ‘Feeling Down’ After Getting Sentenced To 2 Years In Prison — His Lawyer Reveals

Tekashi 6ix9nine broke down in court after he was sentencing for racketeering charges on Dec. 18 and his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, EXCLUSIVELY told HL how he’s further coping with the outcome.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, 23, is still trying to come to terms with the 24-month prison sentence he received at Manhattan Federal Court on Dec. 18 and although the wait of the judge’s final decision is finally over, he’s not as happy with the result as he hoped. Lance Lazzaro, the lawyer who represents the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, EXCLUSIVELY opened up to us after the sentencing and revealed how both he and his client are dealing with things.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judges hands,” Lazzaro EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.”

Lazzaro went on to reveal that although Tekashi, who already served 13 months after his arrest on racketeering and firearm charges in Nov. 2018, is taking the news hard, which was apparent when he broke down in the courtroom, his strength will get him through. “He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive,” he explained. “The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”

In addition to the sentencing, one of the other details about the eventful day that made headlines was Tekashi’s father, whom he hasn’t seen since he was a child, showing up at the court. Lazzaro said it was a surprise to see him there. “We did not know he was coming but Daniel hasn’t seen his dad since he was 9 years-old so I think the judge made the right call in not letting his dad speak,” he said.

For those wondering whether or not Tekashi will fight the sentencing, Lazzaro says there’s nothing they can do. “There’s no appeal and nothing else we can do, he will have to serve the rest of the sentence,” he admitted.