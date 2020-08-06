Alyssa Bates Pregnant: ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Expecting 4th Child With Husband John Webster

And baby makes six! Alyssa Bates and John Webster from ‘Bringing Up Bates’ revealed that they’re expecting their fourth child together, and they couldn’t be happier to grow their family.

Congratulations are in order for Alyssa Bates and John Webster! The Bringing Up Bates stars are pregnant with their fourth child, they revealed in a statement. “We’re so excited to add one more little one to our family,” Alyssa and John told US Weekly. “After having some health scares and wondering if we would be able to have more children, God gave us a little surprise blessing.

“One we are grateful for daily! We cannot wait to meet our little one arriving in February,” they revealed. “Mommy votes girl and daddy votes boy. We will soon see which it will be. Either way we are happy and very thankful! We can’t wait to be a family of SIX!” How amazing is that? John also happily announced the news on Instagram with an adorable post.

The photo showed his daughters holding sonograms and a sign that read, “no clue what to expect but we’re expecting!” He captioned it, “We are so happy to announce that baby #4 is on the way!! After such a tough year of health issues God has been so faithful to us through it all! We are beyond blessed and undeserving of Gods goodness! #BabyWebster4”.

Alyssa, 25, and John married in a fairytale wedding in Tennessee in May 2014. The couple have three little girls who are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new sibling: Allie Webster, 5, Lexi Webster, 3, and Zoey Webster, 2. Alyssa is famously part of a massive fundamentalist Christian family — 19 kids, to be exact! — so four is going to be a piece of cake for the UpTV star.

The “health scares” the couple referred to in their announcement was Alyssa’s struggle with supraventricular tachycardi. She underwent surgery in April 2019 for the heart condition, which had given her an irregular and abnormally fast heartbeat. John updated fans with amazing news after a post-surgery checkup in September 2019: “There is a small chance of it returning but if it doesn’t return in six months then it will most likely never come back!!” he wrote on Instagram.