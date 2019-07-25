‘Bringing Up Bates’ Stars Erin & Whitney Reveal Their Babies’ Genders & Adorable Names

There are two new babies joining the ‘Bringing Up Bates’ family. Erin and Whitney are expecting again and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing the genders of their little ones and their names!

Bringing Up Bates stars Erin Paine and Whitney Bates are expecting baby girls, HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal. “We are overwhelmed with the support we have received from people on social media and thank everyone for their kind words and prayers,” Erin and Whitney told HollywoodLife in a statement. “These two girls are already so loved and cherished by their older brothers and sisters. They can’t wait to meet Holland and Khloé and shower them with hugs and kisses.”

Erin will name her little girl Holland Grace. Whitney will name her little girl Khloé Eileen. Erin is due in December. This is Erin and husband Chad Paine’s fourth child. They are already parents to daughters Everly and Brooklyn, as well as a son named Carson. Whitney is due in November. She is married to Zach Bates and this is their third child together. They already have a son and a daughter, Bradley and Kaci Lynn. Whitney and Zach revealed they were expecting again in May 2019 after a heartbreaking miscarriage in Aug. 2018.

The year 2019 is a big one for the Bates family! HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY revealed in March 2019 that Josie Bates and Kelton Balka were expecting a baby girl. Josie gave birth to a daughter named Willow Kristy on July 19. Just a few weeks before Josie gave birth, Erin posted the cutest photo with Josie and Whitney. All three ladies were pregnant in the photo and were glowing. “I love that we’re all in this bump thing together… also I’m really grateful for the color black!” Erin captioned the Instagram photo.

Josie and Erin’s sister, Carlin Bates, married Evan Steward in a gorgeous wedding in May 2019. Bringing Up Bates first debuted in 2015. The show will return to UPtv on Sept. 19.