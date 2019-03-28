‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates & Kelton Balka Reveal Baby’s Gender & Adorable Name

Congratulations are in order for Josie and Kelton Balka. The ‘Bringing Up Bates’ star and her husband are expecting their first child, and HollywoodLife can EXCLUSIVELY reveal the baby’s gender and sweet name.

HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY revealing that Josie, 19, and Kelton Balka, 23, are soon-to-be parents of a baby girl. Their baby’s name is Willow Kristy. Willow is named after Kelton’s mom, Kristy, who passed away. “With all the joy in the world, we are thrilled to announce that we are having a baby girl. Willow Kristy, you are already so very loved and we cannot wait to hold you,” Josie and Kelton tell HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE statement. Their little one is due in July 2019.

Josie has been so excited for the big reveal about her baby girl. “So many of you have asked when we’re announcing the gender of our baby annnnd it’s coming soon!!” Josie wrote on Instagram the day before our EXCLUSIVE reveal. She has been chronicling her pregnancy milestones on her official Instagram page. Josie recently celebrated hitting 20 weeks in early March.

The couple announced in Feb. 2019 that they were expecting their first child. Josie and Kelton got married in Oct. 2018 and their nuptials recently aired on Bringing Up Bates. “I can truly say that Josie is the love of my life, my soulmate, and the only one I could ever imagine spending forever with,” Kelton wrote on their wedding website. “I used to think that the ‘Perfect One’ didn’t necessarily exist, but when God works in your life in a way that you never could’ve dreamed of, you can experience life-changing answers to prayer!” They began their courtship in Jan. 2018 and got engaged in June 2018. Now they’re starting the next chapter in their lives with the arrival of their baby girl. Bringing Up Bates season 8 is currently airing all-new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. on UPtv.