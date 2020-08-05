Vanessa Hudgens Slays In Crop Top & Leggings: Plus — 4 More Celebs Who’ve Rocked The Look

Vanessa Hudgens and more gorgeous celebrities have recently rocked the crop top and leggings look while working out or hanging out and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites here!

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, and other pretty celebrities have showed off some incredible crop top and leggings looks that have captured our attention in only the best way and we’re sharing some of the snapshots of the moments here! From gym outings to shopping outings, these ladies know how to wear the popular style on any occasion and it proves it’s one of the best summer outfits of the year. No matter where you wear these pieces of clothing, we can guarantee it will keep you cool and comfortable!

Vanessa showed off her crop top and leggings look when she was spotted leaving a store after a workout on Aug. 3. The top was a black T-shirt with the word “Boheme” in white letters across it and the bottoms were light gray. She paired the look with white, black, and orange sneakers and wore a black face mask to protect herself and others with the outfit.

Another celeb who wore the look well is Luann de Lesseps, 55. She took to Twitter to share a video of herself working out in a black crop top and black leggings while holding a bottle of water on Aug. 4. She hinted that she was preparing for the Real Housewives of New York City reunion in the caption for the clip. “Preparing for battle #reunion,” it read.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is another celeb who knows how to wear a crop top and leggings. The singer chose a white top and red leggings when she was seen arriving and leaving a Miami gym for a workout session in March. She wore white sneakers as well and flaunted stylish sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and have also wore flattering crop top and leggings looks in the past and you can check them all out by clicking in the gallery above! We’re just loving these outfits!