Vanessa Hudgens Slays In Crop Top & Leggings: Plus — 4 More Celebs Who’ve Rocked The Look

Vanessa Hudgens
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are seen together as they walk into a gym in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was holding a Hermes handbag as she stepped out of a Rolls Royce and into the gym. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5038508 011118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Vanessa Hudgens out for a smoothie in West Hollywood. 04 Aug 2020 Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA692600_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Jennifer Lopez wears her heart on her sleeve - literally! The superstar was spotted wearing a gold bracelet bearing the initials 'J + A' as she showed up to her Miami gym session on Tuesday. The sleek accessory no doubt gives a loving nod to her and beau Alex Rodriguez's romance. JLo wore red and white to the workout and carried a flashy monogrammed purse. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5153659 030320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kylie Jenner wears a crop top and tight leggings as she leaves Craig's Restaurant with her friend in West Hollywood. Kylie Jenner is wearing a Alexander Wang leggings. 16 Jun 2018 Pictured: Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA241826_014.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Vanessa Hudgens and more gorgeous celebrities have recently rocked the crop top and leggings look while working out or hanging out and we’re taking a look at some of our favorites here!

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, and other pretty celebrities have showed off some incredible crop top and leggings looks that have captured our attention in only the best way and we’re sharing some of the snapshots of the moments here! From gym outings to shopping outings, these ladies know how to wear the popular style on any occasion and it proves it’s one of the best summer outfits of the year. No matter where you wear these pieces of clothing, we can guarantee it will keep you cool and comfortable!

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens showing off her crop top and leggings look. (MEGA)

Vanessa showed off her crop top and leggings look when she was spotted leaving a store after a workout on Aug. 3. The top was a black T-shirt with the word “Boheme” in white letters across it and the bottoms were light gray. She paired the look with white, black, and orange sneakers and wore a black face mask to protect herself and others with the outfit.

Another celeb who wore the look well is Luann de Lesseps, 55. She took to Twitter to share a video of herself working out in a black crop top and black leggings while holding a bottle of water on Aug. 4. She hinted that she was preparing for the Real Housewives of New York City reunion in the caption for the clip. “Preparing for battle #reunion,” it read.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez showed off a white crop top and red leggings during a gym session in Miami in Mar. 2020. (SplashNews)

Jennifer Lopez, 51, is another celeb who knows how to wear a crop top and leggings. The singer chose a white top and red leggings when she was seen arriving and leaving a Miami gym for a workout session in March. She wore white sneakers as well and flaunted stylish sunglasses.

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and have also wore flattering crop top and leggings looks in the past and you can check them all out by clicking in the gallery above! We’re just loving these outfits!