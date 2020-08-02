Harry Styles Appears Unrecognizable With Mustache While Jogging Through Rome — See Pic

Harry Styles was rocking a more grown-in mustache while in Italy, keeping his face hidden behind a blue baseball cap and black sunglasses as he stepped out for a run!

Harry Styles, 26, looked so different while jogging in Italy! The Fine Line singer stepped out for a run in Rome on Friday, July 31, rocking a fully grown-in mustache. Harry was visibly working up a sweat in a gray Nike tank top that showed off his extensive tattoo collection, black shorts, and Adidas running shoes as he made his way through the historic, cobblestone streets. He stayed fairly covert for the outing, keeping his face hidden behind a blue baseball cap and black sunglasses as he hung onto his iPhone that displayed a running route.

The added facial hair was a dramatically different look for the One Direction alum, who usually keeps a light amount of facial fair but not a full-on ‘stash. Harry was definitely rocking the makeover, and he’ll be more than ready come “Movember,” which is an annual Fall fundraiser for men grow in their facial hair to raise awareness for men’s cancers. While it’s unclear if he’s in Italy for work or pleasure, he certainly seemed relaxed for the casual run as he kept his trusty AirPods in to perhaps listen to music or catch-up on a podcast.

Harry has seemingly been embracing the mustache look since quarantine began, as he proudly showed off his ’70s-inspired look during a trip to Casa Maria Luigia in Italy on July 20. The restaurant offers a luxe three-course meal experience curated by celebrity Chef Massimo Bottura, and Harry certainly looked thrilled to be there! He embraced the throwback style with the rest of his outfit, sporting a white-and-green striped shirt, “dad” jeans and low-top white sneakers. Harry didn’t stop there, hilariously throwing on a vintage pair of yellow-lens sunglasses as he proudly held up what appeared to be a gourmet bottle of balsamic vinegar.

A month prior, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer stepped out for a run in London, with a subtle hint that he had decided to forego shaving. An early version of his mustache could clearly be seen on his June 13 jog, along with his grown in and longer brunette hair. Harry once again embraced a throwback look for the outing, proving fanny packs — a fashion trend of the ’90s — are hot again, pairing the accessory with a multi-colored Nike windbreaker jacket.