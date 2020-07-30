Jennifer Garner Urges Americans Not To ‘Stay On The Sidelines’ & Vote: There’s ‘An Awful Lot At Stake’

Jennifer Garner had a message to all Americans while chatting about the 2020 election with Dr. Jill Biden: get out there and VOTE on November 3!

“”People keep saying this is the most important election of our lifetime,” Jennifer Garner said during the Moms for Biden event. “Well, it is.” The Alias star and mother of three, 48, discussed with Dr. Jill Biden during a July 30 webinar how her husband plans to support children and families during his administration, should he win the election on November 3, 2020. It’s not enough to “hope” that Joe Biden will become president, Jennifer said. You have to cast your ballot and make it happen.

Jennifer was on Zoom with Jill, as a mother, not an actress. The dedicated mother to Seraphina, 11, Violet, 14, and Samuel, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, is particularly worried about the dangers of kids going back to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Online learning is a wonderful option that keeps kids safe at home. But it’s a privilege that many families can’t afford. “Distance learning has highlighted a digital divide and [internet] access issues,” Jennifer explained. “It is local.”

President Donald Trump is pushing for schools to reopen as soon as possible, and Jill, a teacher herself, acknowledged that while it’s important to get kids back to normal, their safety is paramount. “The idea that we could be looking at a presidency, where small children, where families, where women, where people of color, where safety, where leadership is at the top of the list is – wow, it’s a lot to hope for,” Jennifer said.

“It feels like, really, really, we could have that,” she continued. This election is about women as far as I’m concerned. We have an awful lot at stake, don’t we?” If you haven’t registered to vote yet, what are you waiting for? Register here, on HollywoodLife, by filling out the form below: