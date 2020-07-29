Haylie Duff Reveals Why She & Hilary Are Keeping Their Distance In Q-Tine Despite Being Neighbors: ‘We Wave From Afar’

Haylie & Hilary Duff are following the rules when it comes to quarantine! Despite being neighbors & sisters, Haylie told HL the two haven’t gotten together during this time.

Haylie Duff has been busy in quarantine homeschooling her kids, coming up with new recipes and prepping for another season of her show, Real Girl Kitchen. Now, she has also joined The Wing Showdown with Uber Eats and Off the Menu to celebrate National Wing Day on July 29 with her very own recipe. When speaking to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, Haylie dished on her savory wing recipe, while also revealing some details about her time in quarantine.

Despite living next to her sister, Hilary Duff, Haylie admitted that the two have kept things “locked down” and separate when it comes to respecting social distancing. “We have different people that we see, so we’ve been trying to be very careful about not co-mingling, just for the sake of people that work in her home or people who work in my home,” she explained. “So, we see each other from afar and wave outside at the pool.”

The mother of two also added that their sisters’ mom, Susan, has diabetes, so “we’ve really been trying to keep this going the way it’s suppose to be.”

It’s not like Haylie isn’t busy, though! The chef has been cooking up a storm throughout quarantine, coming up with new recipes and even working on her baking skills, which she admitted wasn’t always her “vibe.” “In quarantine I definitely stepped out of my comfort zone — I’m not great at following directions and I don’t do exact measurements, so I avoided baking, but I really mastered this amazing apple cake,” she gushed.

When it comes to The Wing Showdown, Haylie is locked and loaded with a fire recipe that will be featured in local restaurants in 10 cities across the US and Canada. Haylie opted for a Buffalo Honey wing recipe that she wanted to “capture the spirit of Texas,” her home state.

“I did a dry rub with a bunch of spices all mixed together, and my secret weapon which is which is baking powder, because I also felt like I needed to embrace my California lifestyle a little bit, so instead of deep frying them, I baked them… and with the baking powder I got really crispy wings in the oven,” she explained. “Of course, this is a competition, so I had to really turn it up! There’s a sauce that goes on top and it’s a sweet and spicy mix of honey molasses and buffalo sauce.” Um, our mouths are watering.

Joining Haylie in the competition is Anthony Anderson, Jessie James Decker, Phil Heath, Shaquille O’Neal, Snoop Dogg, Tyler Cameron, Tyra Banks and Zac Posen! Each participant local restaurants in NYC, LA, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Denver, Toronto and Vancouver to share their very own wings with fans and wing aficionados alike through August 2, exclusively available on Uber Eats. Even more, a donation to the Center for Policing Equity, an action think tank that reduces the causes of racial disparities in law enforcement, will be made in the celebrity winner’s name.

Fans will be able to vote for their favorite wings on www.TheWingShowdown.com, where celebrity participants will also be sharing their recipes!