Haylie Duff Tells Busy Working Moms To ‘Never Be Shy’ To Ask For Help: Sometimes We Need To

Haylie Duff has a cooking site, a children’s clothing line & two kids under the age of 5! The busy working mom told HL her advice to getting everything done!

Haylie Duff really does it all, but in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.com, she assured us that she doesn’t do it alone! “My best advice was given to me from my mom, and she said don’t be shy in asking for help,” Haylie revealed while discussing her partnership with Nonni’s Biscotti “Dip and Donate” campaign. “My group of moms, we have this wonderful support system and we all help each other out… asking each other for help I think is the best advice because it takes a lot of people to really raise kids.”

The mother of two continued, “So I think there’s nothing wrong with saying you need a break or you need some help. And from my experience, everybody is so willing to do it, which is such a beautiful thing. I love nothing more than giving one of my girlfriends a little extra time in an afternoon and seeing the girls be so excited when I’m the carpool mom, nothing is better!” Another mom hack Haylie mentioned was her latest purchase — an Airfryer — which she says has done wonders for feeding her girls Lulu Gray, 1, and Ryan, 4!

“My kids are so obsessed with chicken nuggets, and I bought an air fryer and started making a healthier version of chicken nuggets that you can slice up the chicken and I dip them in a little melted butter so that the bread crumbs will stick to the chicken really well,” the Real Girl’s Kitchen founder explained. “I mix them with just Italian breadcrumbs or panko and Parmesan cheese. And then I put him in the air fryer and they come out the crispiest, most amazing little nuggets for kids. But they’re not from the freezer. They’re like fresh and a little more like homemade, which is great.”

Haylie is currently partnered with Nonni’s Biscotti to help launch the Nonni’s Biscotti “Dip and Donate” campaign all to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), a non-profit organization that funds impactful research to aid in the cure of childhood cancer. Beginning Feb. 15, International Childhood Cancer Day, Haylie and Nonni’s Biscotti are encouraging fans to host Dip and Donate parties to showcase how they use biscotti to entertain and celebrate all while donating back to ALSF. For every social post that used #DipandDonate and tags @Nonnisfoods and @AlexsLemonade through Dec. 31, 2020, Nonni’s will donate $1 per social share to ALSF.

“Alex and I have known each other through food network and cooking channel. I was just so excited to do something that could support her amazing cause. It’s so fantastic,” Haylie said of the collaboration. “I just love that we’re making such a big impact with this. It feels really special.” The campaign is a year-long initiative, and will be active until Dec. 31.