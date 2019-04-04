Haylie Duff Reveals Why It Was ‘Special’ To Be In The Room During Hilary’s Home Birth: ‘I Was Honored’

Haylie Duff was able to be in the room while her sister Hilary gave birth to daughter Banks on Oct. 25 – and Haylie revealed what that experience was like to HollywoodLife in a new EXCLUSIVE interview!

The Wedding Pact actress Haylie Duff, 34, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the launch of new Pikmi DoughMi Toy at Century City mall, what it was like being with 31-year-old sister Hilary during her home birth to baby Banks in the fall. “It was very special,” Haylie said. “I feel so honored that I was there for the birth of my niece and my nephew. I was there when [Hilary’s oldest son] Luca [7] was born, too. While they were very different experiences, the truth is, bringing a child into the world is an incredibly special experience – no matter how you do it. I was so happy to be able to be there for both of their births.”

Haylie went on to say that she and Hilary grew up wanting to have kids at the same time. Because Hilary gave birth to Luca “before [Haylie] was ready to have kids,” according to the older sister, Haylie thought they were going to “miss the boat” on having children at the same time. But luckily they made the timing work: Haylie give birth to daughter Lulu in June 2018, just months before Hilary had Banks with 31-year-old boyfriend Matthew Koma.

“Luca is kind of like the old guy in our family,” Haylie continued. “He’s an amazing kid. It was really special for Banks to come along as my kids are still really little – so that we get to have them all super small together. Luca is sensitive and sweet and so loving to the little girls.” Haylie has two daughters, Ryan, 3, and Lulu, who will be one years old in June, with fiancé Matt Rosenberg.