Chris Brown Shuts Down Hopes Of A Verzuz With Usher After Fans Beg For It: ‘I’ll Humbly Decline’

Fans wanting to see a Chris Brown and Usher Verzuz aren’t going to be thrilled about this. Chris Brown revealed that he’s not interested in doing a Verzuz with Usher and would ‘decline’ an offer if it was made.

Twitter became the center of a major debate as fans sounded off on who they think would win in a Verzuz battle between Chris Brown, 31, and Usher, 41. Fans took their sides on the issue, and Chris finally spoke out about a potential Verzuz on Instagram. The singer declined doing a Verzuz with pretty much everyone — except himself.

“Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself,” Chris captioned an Instagram video of one of his past performances. He also wrote on his Instagram Story, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline… I’m busy doing nothing.”

Chris could change his mind about a Verzuz, but it doesn’t seem likely. Usher has yet to speak out about the possibility of a Verzuz. A Chris Brown and Usher Verzuz would be epic, that’s for sure.

Throughout quarantine, Verzuz battles on Instagram Live have taken over social media. Some of the biggest artists have taken part in epic Verzuz face-offs over the last few months. There’s been French Montana vs. Tory Lanez, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, Ludacris vs. Nelly, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, and many more.

There may not be a Verzuz happening with Chris any time soon, but he’s at least got new music to satisfy his fans. Chris and Jacquees recently teamed up for the song “Put In Work,” which was released on July 24. Back in May 2020, he released another new song titled “Go Crazy” with Young Thug. Chris has been staying very busy throughout quarantine!