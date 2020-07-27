See Message
Hollywood Life

Chris Brown Shuts Down Hopes Of A Verzuz With Usher After Fans Beg For It: ‘I’ll Humbly Decline’

Chris Brown Usher
AP Images
Beverly Hills, CA - Pop Icon, Chris Brown flaunts his new face tat while arriving at a Valentine's Day Party with Justin Combs in Beverly Hills. Chris looked overjoyed as his bold Nike's Air Jordan 3 sneaker tattooed on the right side of his face made a huge statement.Pictured: Chris BrownBACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - U.S. singer Chris Brown and two other people are in custody in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint. The Grammy Award-winning singer was detained Monday on potential charges of aggravated rape and drug infractions and remained in custody Tuesday. Investigators have another two days to decide whether to let him go or file preliminary charges. On January 19th Chris Brown and rumored girlfriend, Ammika Harris were photographed at Le Cirque Club in Paris during Paris Fashion Week. The singer cuddles up to the reported Karrueche look alike in the middle of the club among friends. The pair were all smiles and seem completely smitten as they danced the night away together. *Shot on 1/19/19*Pictured: Chris Brown, Ammika HarrisBACKGRID USA 22 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Fans wanting to see a Chris Brown and Usher Verzuz aren’t going to be thrilled about this. Chris Brown revealed that he’s not interested in doing a Verzuz with Usher and would ‘decline’ an offer if it was made.

Twitter became the center of a major debate as fans sounded off on who they think would win in a Verzuz battle between Chris Brown, 31, and Usher, 41. Fans took their sides on the issue, and Chris finally spoke out about a potential Verzuz on Instagram. The singer declined doing a Verzuz with pretty much everyone — except himself.

“Only vs ima do is CHRIS BROWN VS CHRIS BREEZY… not in competition with nobody but myself,” Chris captioned an Instagram video of one of his past performances. He also wrote on his Instagram Story, “I could do a vs off features alone… So I’ll humbly decline… I’m busy doing nothing.”

Chris could change his mind about a Verzuz, but it doesn’t seem likely. Usher has yet to speak out about the possibility of a Verzuz. A Chris Brown and Usher Verzuz would be epic, that’s for sure.

Chris Brown Usher
Chris Brown and Usher have collaborated in the past on the song ‘New Flame.’ (AP Photo/Lori Shepler)

Throughout quarantine, Verzuz battles on Instagram Live have taken over social media. Some of the biggest artists have taken part in epic Verzuz face-offs over the last few months. There’s been French Montana vs. Tory Lanez, Fabolous vs. Jadakiss, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, Ludacris vs. Nelly, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, and many more.

There may not be a Verzuz happening with Chris any time soon, but he’s at least got new music to satisfy his fans. Chris and Jacquees recently teamed up for the song “Put In Work,” which was released on July 24. Back in May 2020, he released another new song titled “Go Crazy” with Young Thug. Chris has been staying very busy throughout quarantine!