Chris Brown & Jacquees Drop Long-Awaited Bedroom Banger ‘Put In Work’ — Listen

R&B singers Chris Brown and Jacquees have finally teamed up! The duo dropped their latest collab, titled ‘Put In Work’, and fans can’t get enough

Chris Brown, 30, and Jacquees, 24, just dropped a new song! The pair teamed up for a collaboration on the hotly-anticipated song “Put In Work”, which they’ve been promoting for several weeks. “Put In Work ft my bruddaaaa @chrisbrownofficial out now everywhere link in my bio!!!” Jacquees wrote on Instagram when the track, and music video, dropped on July 24. Fans knew the collab was coming when the pair hung out together at Chris Brown’s home in Los Angeles, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the OG Parker and XL Eagle-produced song is ready for fans to enjoy! “yesss i clicked on that fast y’all so great never disappoints,” one follower commented on Jacquees’ post, while another wrote, “What a good song.” The duo have a strong friendship that spans many years, so it’s unsurprising that fans were waiting on the edge of their seat to hear this collab.

It’s great to see Chris focusing on his career and putting out new music, while separated from his mini-me son Aeko. The little bub is already following in his famous dad’s footsteps, showing off his dance moves in multiple videos! The adorable tot may be quarantined on the other side of the world with his mom Ammika Harris, 27, but he danced up a storm to one of Chris’ tunes in a new clip. The seven-month-old donned a pair of white pants and a white tee with a picture of a tiger on the front, as he moved his arms and circled his hips like a pro. The video was filmed by Ammika, who could be seen sitting on the ground in a white dress, with one hand supporting Aeko’s back as he showed off his moves.

Although Chris is not physically there, he reposted the clip, captioning it “pamper BREEZY” with the red heart and the DNA emoji, implying musical talent was in little Aeko’s blood. At this rate, he’ll be dancing like his dad before pre school!