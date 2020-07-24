Exclusive Interview
Top Zumba Instructor Gina Grant Reveals ‘The Best’ Way To Stay In Shape During Quarantine

Gina Grant
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with one of Zumba’s leading instructors who shared why the popular exercise fitness program is a great way to burn calories during the pandemic.

Gina Grant quickly established herself as a leader in the Zumba community and is now one of their top instructors and education specialists. She’s worked with celebrities including Becky G as part of Zumba’s annual ZIN Convention in years past, but given this unprecedented time most people are quarantined at home to help flatten the curve against the coronavirus pandemic and unable to stick to their regular sweat sessions. However, Gina spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed why Zumba is the “best cardio” workout despite gyms being closed.

For those that have never experienced Zumba, Gina explains, “It’s a cardio based dance fitness class. It originally started with Latin rhythm but now we have music from all over the world and collaborate with different artists, but basically it’s the best cardio workout that you’ll ever experience in your life.”

Top Zumba instructor, Gina Grant, spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and revealed why Zumba is the ‘best cardio workout to stay in shape during quarantine. (Photo credit: Gina Grant)

“With everything being shut down, you can tune into many different virtual Zumba classes that you can do basically anywhere that you have an internet connection,” Gina says. “Zumba has done an amazing job at building a platform for instructors rather quickly so that people can find virtual classes anywhere that fit within their schedule. So whatever they have going on at the house, they can get in their workout, they can search for a class within that time frame and do it.”

Gina Grant quickly established herself as a leader in the Zumba community and is now one of their top instructors and education specialists. (Photo credit: Gina Grant)

Gina shares why Zumba is fantastic in getting in a great workout and helps speed up the results you want. “A typical class is about 45 minutes to an hour and you start off two or three times a week. But what happens is that the workout doesn’t feel like a workout, and so people find themselves taking a class every single day, or even sometimes twice a day because they just enjoy it so much,” she says. “You can expect to burn 500 to 1000 calories in one class. So I know how many calories I can burn in a Zumba class, but I will get on a bike or the treadmill and I’m looking at the calorie counter, and I’m like, ‘Wow, this doesn’t even come close to 20 minutes of my Zumba class.’”