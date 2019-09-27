It’s finally here! After weeks of speculation, J-Hope, from BTS, and Becky G finally dropped their FIRE song, ‘Chicken Noodle Soup,’ and it’s even better than we expected!

J-Hope and Becky G have teamed up on a hot new song called “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and on Sept. 27, they finally shared it with the world. The song works with the hook from the Webstar and Young B’s hit track of the same name, but J-Hope and Becky put an epic new spin on it! The BTS singer said he was inspired to write the song by his younger days when he was first learning to dance. The OG “Chicken Noodle Soup” served as an inspiration for him back then, so it was only fitting that he paid homage to it now!

On the track, J-Hope sings the Korean lyrics, while Becky G offers up her lines in Spanish. Like J-Hope, Becky also listed “Chicken Noodle Soup” as one of her favorite songs as a kid, so the collaboration was too good to be true. Along with the song, the duo dropped an epic music video for their new collab, which shows them dancing up a storm. The stars reinterpreted the original music video’s choreography for their version, and it takes things to a whole new level.

Rumors of a collaboration between J-Hope and Becky G began back in August. Becky cryptically took to her Instagram story to post videos from what looked like the set of a music video, and fans couldn’t help but notice the Korean snacks in the footage. Just hours earlier, J-Hope was photographed arriving in Los Angeles without any of his BTS bandmates, and he admitted to wanting to collaborate with Becky G. So, fans put two and two together and assumed it meant the duet was happening!

Then, on Sept. 26, both Becky and BTS tweeted, “I got a secret,” which once again sent fans into overdrive. They both started using the hashtag #CNS, and some fans were even able to figure out the title of the song JUST from that. Pretty impressive! Well, now it’s here, and we don’t have to wonder anymore — we’ll just keep listening on repeat!