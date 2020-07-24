Wale Shows Love To ‘Baby’ Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting & Tory Lanez’s Arrest

Wale showed support for Megan Thee Stallion as she recovers from gunshot wounds, following a shooting incident with Tory Lanez in LA on July 12. Now, Wale’s tweet has fans shipping a romance between the rappers!

Did Wale just imply that he’s interesting in courting Megan Thee Stallion? The “Bad” rapper, 35, took to Twitter on July 23 to reply to fan tweets, when one in particular raised some eyebrows. Take a look at the below exchange.

That’s my baby .. when she ready imma still be here ten toes. — Wale (@Wale) July 23, 2020

A Twitter user tagged Wale in a tweet responding to a separate tweet by Megan — who shared an emotional message about feeling “traumatized” over the shooting incident that left her injured on July 12. Megan’s tweet read: “Black women are so unprotected & we hold so many things in to protect the feelings of others w/o considering our own. It might be funny to y’all on the internet and just another messy topic for you to talk about but this is my real life and I’m real life hurt and traumatized.”

“Ugh @Wale would have never!” the Twitter user wrote, to which Wale replied, “That’s my baby .. when she ready imma still be here ten toes.” — That led to a slew of fan tweets begging Wale and Megan to date. The pair, who have no romance history together, collaborated on the song “Pole Dancer” in 2018.

Megan’s tweet about feeling traumatized came after the shooting incident which was exactly that — traumatizing. The “Money Good” rapper was riding in a black SUV with fellow rapper Tory Lanez in LA on July 12 when she suffered gunshot wounds to her foot. It’s unclear what caused the shooting incident, though, Megan was seen exiting the vehicle with a bloody foot, as seen in video footage. After police stopped the vehicle, which Tory was driving, the Canadian rapper, 27, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, which was found in the vehicle.

Days after news of the incident, Megan took to Instagram to set the record straight about conflicting reports that labeled her as the aggressor. The rapper denied being arrested and confirmed that police drove her to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery to remove bullets from gunshots wounds. She’s currently at home in LA and focused on her recovery.

Tory has not spoken out publicly about the incident. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Tory and Megan for comment at the time.