Gigi Hadid Shows Love To Taylor Swift’s New Song, Which May Reference Their Mutual Ex Joe Jonas

Is this fan theory confirmed? Some fans think Taylor Swift’s ‘Invisible String’ has a sly line about her ex Joe Jonas, and Gigi Hadid – who also dated the DNCE singer – just gave some love to Tay’s new track.

The moment that Taylor Swift, 30, released folklore, fans began to dissect the lyrics of her surprise album for any clues, secrets, or Easter eggs. One such sly reference might be on “Invisible String,” on which Taylor sings, “Cold was the steel of my axe to grind / For the boys who broke my heart / Now I send their babies presents.” Many think this applies to Joe Jonas – who Taylor dated briefly in 2008 – because he and Sophie Turner, 24, are expecting a child. While Taylor hasn’t confirmed that this line is about him, Gigi Hadid, 25, went ahead and added more fuel to the theory.

Gigi, — who dated Joe, 30, for six months in 2015 — raved over folklore in a pair of Instagram Story posts. In one, she’s listening to “Invisible String,” and though she didn’t write any words about the song, she added a yellow heart emoji. This could be just her saying she loves her song or a subtle way to show she truly gets what Taylor is singing about. Gigi was a bit more explicit in her praise in the other IG Story. “[Taylor] is the best storyteller,” she wrote on a picture showing she was listening to “The Last Great American Dynasty,” a track about Rebekah Harkness. “So happy that she wrote a song for one of the stories I always ask to hear again.”

At the heart of the story of Joe and Taylor is a 27-phone call, made back when they were both teenagers. Joe broke it off with Taylor over the phone, a story she relayed on a 2008 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “There’s one [song] that’s about that guy, but that guy’s not in my life anymore. But it’s okay. Someday I’m going to find somebody who’s really, really right for me. When I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, I will look at him, and I won’t even be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in [25] seconds when I was 18.”

More than ten years later, Taylor went back on Ellen and said that putting Joe Jonas on blast was “too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.” Apparently, she also sends him gifts through the mail.