Nina Dobrev Wears Daisy Dukes on Supply Runs With Shirtless Shaun White — See Pics

Nina Dobrev looked like a true California girl, as she sported a pair of Daisy Dukes and a graphic T-shirt while hitting up the Venice Erewhon Market on Monday, July 20, with rumored beau Shaun White!

It looks like quarantine is going well for Nina Dobrev and Shaun White! The pair were spotted out in Venice, CA, on Monday, July 20, stocking up on supplies at the Venice Erewhon Market as the state appears to be heading for another lockdown given the recent, dramatic rise of coronavirus cases. While out, Nina played it very safe, wearing a white face mask as she met with a friend who also sported a bandana face covering.

Along with her face mask, the Vampire Diaries alum, 31, sported a pair of Daisy Dukes that made the stunning brunette look like a true California girl! Adding a graphic T-shirt and a pair of black ankle booties with a slight heel, Nina looked truly relaxed and comfortable. What might have added to her chill repose is the fact that her rumored flame, Olympian Shaun White, wasn’t far from her!

In separate photos, the gold medal-winning snowboarder, 33, was spotted riding his bike solo with no shirt on! The recent images come after months of speculation that the two were becoming more than friends, after Shaun was seen at Nina’s house and Nina at Shaun’s on more than one occasion during California’s stay-at-home precautions. Not only were the pair seen together, but they’d also been a bit flirty on social media!

After posting an adorable throwback pic of herself to Instagram on April 23, Shaun left a cheeky comment that featured a monkey emoji hiding their eyes along with a red heart emoji. While Shaun’s comment didn’t exactly say a lot at face value, it really spoke volumes to fans of the pair’s potential romance. And it seems their time together has really brought them closer.

“Nina and Shaun have been spending much more time together lately and this lockdown has brought them closer than ever,” a source revealed EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife in May. “They’re both really athletic and enjoy spending time connecting with the outdoors,” the insider added. “But since they’re not able to do much, they spend a lot of time talking, enjoying the beautiful view from his backyard in LA, biking, and just hanging out and laughing. It’s been really nice and they are really close.”

Just over two months later, and it seems the pair aren’t being shy about showing off their affection! In fact, Nina shared a photo and video of herself cutting Shaun’s hair in quarantine at the end of May. If that isn’t love, we don’t know what is! We can’t wait to see how these two continue to get on in the days to come.