Nina Dobrev & Shaun White: The Truth About Their ‘Close’ Relationship After They Ignite Romance Rumors

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have a ‘special connection,’ a source close to the pair spills EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife!

The relationship between Nina Dobrev, 31, and Shaun White, 33, appears to be heating up in quarantine! “Nina and Shaun have been spending much more time together lately and this lockdown has brought them closer than ever,” a source close to the pair reveals to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They haven’t put any labels on their relationship but they’re not seeing anybody else. They have always had a really special connection, but since they’ve both always had such a busy schedule this downtime has allowed them to tune out the outside world and get to really know each other on a deeper level,” the insider added.

A romance appeared to be brewing between the two after multiple sightings during California’s stay-at-home order, including a spicy sleepover and flirty bike ride! “They’re both really athletic and enjoy spending time connecting with the outdoors,” the insider added. “But since they’re not able to do much, they spend a lot of time talking, enjoying the beautiful view from his backyard in LA, biking, and just hanging out and laughing. It’s been really nice and they are really close,” the source also tells us.

The Olympic snowboarder wasn’t trying to keep a low profile as he exited the Vampire Diaries stars’ Los Angeles area home on the morning of April 6! The duo appeared to have spent an intimate evening at her pad, with Shaun heading out to his car the following morning. Nina watched Shaun — clad in champion sweatpants, a baseball cap and protective face mask — walk to his car.

Just two weeks prior, the pair were also seen biking around Malibu! Nina and Shaun were all-smiles as they took in the picturesque scenery, with Shaun even hanging onto her sweet pup Maverick! Given that California Governor Gavin Newsom implemented the stay-at-home order on Mar. 15, the situation definitely seemed like a cozy date. Nina also revealed that Shaun was at her home on April 18 as they duo did a “hands challenge” video — where the Toronto native showed her followers how to wash dishes while Shaun hilariously used his arms behind her.

Although there’s no official word from Nina or Shaun about their budding romance, Nina has been on the market for a few months since breaking up with screenwriter-director Grant Mellon in Nov. 2019. Notably, she was linked to her Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerholder, 41, for years before their May 2013 split.