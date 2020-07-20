Katy Perry Sets The Record Straight On Rumor She’s Asked Jennifer Aniston To Be Her Baby’s Godmother

Katy Perry and fiance Orlando Bloom are quite friendly with Jennifer Aniston. So, is the rumor true that the ‘Friends’ alum is set to be the Godmother of the couple’s baby-to-be? — Here’s what Katy had to say when asked about the baby buzz!

Jennifer Aniston is not the Godmother of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s baby girl, due this summer. The pregnant singer, 35, set the record straight during a virtual interview on Monday, July 20, where she also flashed her baby bump in a crop top and rainbow shorts. “She texted us because we are friendly with her, and Orlando is one of her good friends,” Katy told KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O, when asked about the rumor.

Katy recalled, “We were like, ‘Wow, this is a wild rumor. I mean, God knows with her, she’s had everything said about her. But I guess this is a fun rumor,” she said, confirming — “But no, we have no idea where it came from.”

After dispelling the rumor, the Grammy nominee called the situation “a product of the media and the internet.” She joked, “You should definitely believe everything you read.”

Katy went on to admit that she’s at the stage in her pregnancy where “everything is swollen,” especially her hands and feet. “I’m a very active woman and an active mom and during this time of COVID and quite frankly American revolution I have also been putting out songs and heading toward putting out a record August 14 — I’ve been working really hard,” she explained, noting, “The one blessing is that I don’t have to travel extremely… I’m really grateful for my body and I have so much respect for women.”

The “Firework” singer’s interview comes as her due date is quickly approaching. It’s unclear when she’s due to give birth, though Katy previously revealed that her baby girl is set to arrive sometime this summer.

Katy first revealed her pregnancy in the music video for her song “Never Wore White,” which released in early March. She later verbally confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram Live video. The baby news came just over a year after Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. This marks the second child for the Carnival Row actor, who is already dad to 9-year-old son, Flynn from his previous marriage with Miranda Kerr.

In September 2019, Katy told Ellen DeGeneres that being around Flynn has “matured” her. “We have to be out the door at 7:30 to be there at 8:15 and we cannot be late,” she said, seemingly referencing car pickups with Miranda. “I used to not wake up until 11 a.m. and now I’m in bed like a normal person at 10 p.m., just, like, falling asleep. … I guess this is adulting. That’s why I still dress like a child, to fight against!”

As for when Katy and Orlando will tie the knot? The actor, 43, recently revealed in March that they may have to put their dream nuptials on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. California, where the couple resides, is especially experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.