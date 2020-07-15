‘RHONJ’s Frankie Catania Reveals He’s Dating Someone After Going To Prom With Gia Giudice

Dolores Catania’s son, Frankie, revealed he now has a new girlfriend and is ‘happily in a relationship’, a year after having a great time with Gia Giudice at her senior prom, in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL.

It looks like Frankie Catania, 21, is romantically moving on just like Gia Giudice, 19, despite their fun prom outing with each other. The son of Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Dolores Catania, 49, confirmed the news that he’s now in a happy relationship when his mom was giving an EXCLUSIVE interview to HollywoodLife. “I actually do have a girlfriend. Happily in a relationship,” he EXCLUSIVELY told us while briefly saying hello in the middle of Dolores’ chat.

“She’s got a boyfriend,” he continued, referencing Gia, who is Teresa and Joe Giudice‘s daughter. “Very close. We both get along very well. She has a nice boyfriend as well. I’m very happy for her. She’s so nice too. Mom is huge fan.”

Before his latest comment, Gia and Frankie wowed social media followers a year ago when they looked stunning in senior prom pictures together. Frankie took to Instagram to share photos from the event and in them, the young reality stars were smiling while wearing matching light blue attire, including Gia’s gorgeous silky dress, and Frankie’s handsome tuxedo. “Had a great time last night at @_giagiudice Senior Prom❤️,” Frankie captioned pics, and Gia agreed with his sentiment when she responded with, “Thank you for coming had a great time with you.”

Although the cute snapshots had fans wondering whether or not the teens were dating, it was clear that they weren’t when Gia made headlines for showing off her new boyfriend Christian Carmichael in a TikTok video earlier this year. Dolores EXCLUSIVELY told HL how Frankie took the news when he first found out and admitted that although it may be disappointing to some fans, the timing is not right for the potential lovebirds to get together.

“You know, I was there when he [learned about her boyfriend]. It’s not the right time [for them right now],” Dolores EXCLUSIVELY said in Mar. “Seeing my life, I’ve taught my kids that timing is everything. We all know how I feel about Gia, but it’s not the right time. I’m not all for young relationships, and I think that when you have somebody, a very serious relationship at an age where you should be finding yourself and growing in college — which I didn’t get to do — it’s not the time to meet somebody unless it’s your later years.”

“She’s a freshman,” she continued. “She needs to live a life, study abroad. I don’t know about now with the way the world is, but I always said travel, use that time to grow and learn about life, and see things that Teresa and I never got to see. We weren’t allowed to go away to college.”