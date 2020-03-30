‘RHONJ’s Dolores Catania Reveals How Son Frankie Reacted To Gia Giudice’s New Boyfriend

A lot has changed since Gia Giudice went to prom with Frankie Catania. She now has a new boyfriend, and Dolores told us how Frankie reacted to that heartbreaking news.

Frankie Catania, 21, and Gia Giudice, 19, aren’t any closer to getting married than they were last spring, when Dolores Catania‘s son and Teresa Giudice‘s daughter went to her high school prom together. Immediately upon Gia sharing the photos on Instagram in May 2019, fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey went nuts over the possibility of a hot new romance. However, Gia’s now dating a new man, which mean fans’ romance dreams have been shattered. As for how Frankie feels — well, Dolores shared that during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

“You know, I was there when he [learned about her boyfriend],” she began. And while the news is disappointing to many, Dolores is still holding out hope for Frankie and Gia. “It’s not the right time [for them right now]. Seeing my life, I’ve taught my kids that timing is everything. We all know how I feel about Gia, but it’s not the right time. I’m not all for young relationships, and I think that when you have somebody, a very serious relationship at an age where you should be finding yourself and growing in college — which I didn’t get to do — it’s not the time to meet somebody unless it’s your later years. She’s a freshman. She needs to live a life, study abroad. I don’t know about now with the way the world is, but I always said travel, use that time to grow and learn about life, and see things that Teresa and I never got to see. We weren’t allowed to go away to college,” she said.

But what about those beautiful babies they were supposed to create together? Well, Dolores further teases a possible romance in the future. “I know that they will always be in each other’s lives. I know that for a fact, but I don’t know to what capacity, what they would do. I’m okay with anything that they are, as long as they stay close and stay friends,” she said before also acknowledging that, yes, they’d have gorgeous kids together.

“I mean, look at them,” she said. “I died looking at them together in those pictures. There was not a dry eye in that room, and it was so surreal to me to see a childhood friend of mine, and then now, our children going to the prom together and they couldn’t have looked more beautiful. Not just because they’re mine, they’re just so good. I would love for Bravo to do a scene with Frankie and Gia out to dinner, talking about how we parented them. I would be curious to see how they perceive that.”

Gia is currently dating Christian Carmichael, which she revealed by sharing a TikTok video and tagging him.