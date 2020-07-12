Nicole Thea: 5 Things To Know About Pregnant YouTube Star Dead At 24

British YouTube star Nicole Thea has sadly passed away at the age of 24, along with her unborn son she planned to name Reign.

The YouTube community is mourning the loss of Nicole Thea. The British content creator, who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy, has tragically passed away at the age of 24. Her family confirmed the devastating news that her unborn child, who she planned to name Reign, had also died. The dancer was expecting the bub with her partner Global Boga, 20, and was just weeks away from her due date. Here are 5 things to know about the YouTuber.

1. Her family released a statement about the tragic news. In a July 12 post on her Instagram page, the YouTuber’s family made the sad announcement. “To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning,” the caption read. “As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx”

2. It is not yet known how she died. Her family’s statement explained that she passed away on the morning of July 11, however it is not yet know what caused the tragic deaths of both Nicole and her baby. Her street dancer partner Global Boga, whose real name is Jeffery Frimpong, is yet to speak out about the sad loss.

3. Nicole pre-recorded videos that will air on her YouTube channel. Her family revealed that “Nicole pre-scheduled a few YouTube videos and Boga has made the decision to allow them to be aired.” The most recent video on her channel was published on July 12 and was titled, “GOT IN A BATH FULL OF MILK! *BTS PREGNANCY SHOOT.” The 14-minute video featured footage of the British beauty excitedly getting ready to do a milk bath for her maternity photo shoot.

4. She started her channel in 2015. Nicole began posting videos five years ago, and has built a loyal following of over 76,000 subscribers, and more than 105,000 followers on Instagram.

5. Nicole announced her pregnancy in April. She made the exciting revelation with a heartwarming Instagram post on April 19. “We can’t hide this any longer, secrets out.. GOD gave us the biggest blessing yet. I’m finally creating a beautiful little human inside of me,” she captioned the pic of her and Boga. “Can’t believe this bubba will be half of me and half of the loml. Honestly, @global_boga has been the best support EVER and GOD made no mistakes making him the father.” She added, “We are already obsessed with you our little miracle baby. Thank you for choosing us to be your parents and best friends.”