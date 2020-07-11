Trista & Ryan Sutter’s Daughter Blakesley, 11, Is Her Dad’s Twin In The Bucket Hat He Wore 17 Years Ago

Trista Sutter‘s mini-me daughter Blakesley, 11, proved that fashion trends truly are cyclical when she rocked her dad’s bucket hat that he wore on The Bachelorette nearly two decades ago! Ryan Sutter first wore the iconic navy and gold hat on the reality dating show 17 years ago, and his daughter arguably pulled it off even better than he did! “Bucket hat present vs past. Leave it to Blakesley to bring it back in style after 17 years!” Trista captioned her July 11 Instagram pic, adding the hashtags, “#buckethat #twins #thebachelor #thebachelorette #blakesleygrace.”

The photo showed Blakesley wearing the hat, which she paired with a black tee and jeans, while pouting for the camera and throwing up the peace sign. The second image in the post included a screenshot from her season of The Bachelorette which showed her husband wearing the headwear. “My 13 year old keeps asking for one too. I didn’t realize they were coming back into style,” a fan commented, while another wrote, “When did she grow up???”