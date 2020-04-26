Clare Crowley Seemingly Shades ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant Matt James: ‘In It For The Wrong Reasons’

Future ‘Bachelorette’ star Clare Crowley threw shade at contestant Matt James after he gave interviews prior to the show filming.

Clare Crawley has thrown some subtle shade at Matt James, a contestant on her upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The hunky 28-year-old is well known as former Bachie star Tyler Cameron‘s BFF and an active member of the “Quarantine Crew,” however he also runs a charity called ABC Food Tours. While giving interviews about the organization, which takes kids from underserved elementary schools to restaurants in their local communities, Matt opened up about his thoughts on Clare — and she’s not happy.

“If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season,’ she wrote. ‘You are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime,” the 39-year-old tweeted on April 25. She also added, “Respect the opportunity you’ve been given. Respect the rules. Respect me.” Nevertheless, Matt already boasts a massive Instagram following thanks to his famous friendships — and fans were quick to jump to his defense.

“Clare… Clare… in this house we stan Matt James. He is doing interviews to promote his charity, ABC Food Tours which is [providing] meals for kids in underprivileged areas. And he said he is looking forward to meeting you so where’s the problem,” one follower responded, while another wrote, “I love Clare. However, I stan Matt James. What he has been doing with ABC Food Tours and being TC’s friend has already put him in the spotlight BEFORE he was even picked to be on Clare’s season. Not sure he needs any other “reason” besides genuine excitement.”

If you are doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before you are even on my season… you are in it for the wrong reasons… #dontwasteyourtime — Clare Crawley (@Clare_Crawley) April 25, 2020

Although filming on the upcoming season of the show is currently on hold, Matt spoke to HollywoodLife earlier in the week about his thoughts on Clare. “I have my eyes set on somebody right now and she’s in Sacramento and hopefully when all this stuff settles down, I’ll be able to meet her,” he gushed. While there have been talks of recasting for Clare’s season due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC bosses have yet to confirm anything. However, they have promised the 39-year-old hair stylist from Sacramento, CA will get her season.