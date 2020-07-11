Kandi Burruss, 44, Strikes Fierce Pose In A Colorful Jumpsuit & Fans Think She Looks ‘Flawless’

Kandi Burruss’ boutique is back in biz! The ‘RHOA’ star showed off her quarantine style in this cool jumpsuit, which is just as colorful as her personality.

Kandi Burruss, 44, is looking good! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a colorful outfit in her latest Instagram photo, posted to her account on Friday, July 10. Kandi struck a fierce pose as she put one arm on her hip, showing off her gorgeous new braids by Salon Supreme. “Tag you’re IT!” she began her caption. “New inventory at @tagsboutique!!!! Shop now at TagsAtl.com,” she added, promoting her Atlanta-based boutique.

The mom of three‘s skin was glowing as she posed inside the retail space, putting her flawless complexion on full display! Kandi added a flirty red lipstick for the casual Friday afternoon, adding a hint of glam to her otherwise laid back style. She paired the colorful “Just Chill Jumper” — which features a sexy criss-cross back and is already sold out on the Tags Boutique website — with an on-trend pair of blush trainer sneakers and silver hoop earrings. The store definitely looked ready for business as a white table appeared to display merchandise behind here, while a black dress and blue bomber jacket could also be seen hanging on racks in the background.

Kandi’s 7.9 million followers were loving her latest post, which already racked up 57,000 likes! Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels gushed, “You look bomb”, while Basketball Wives LA star Angel Brinks added five heart-eye emojis! “Truly amazing how incredible you still look!!! You go girl!!” and “Looking good and young fav” two fans wrote on the Xscape singers’ photo. “You’re flawless Kandi!” a third posted.

Just a few months ago, Kandi proudly went makeup free while in quarantine along with her other RHOA castmates. “My #RHOA girls doin #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters. I’m gonna keep it [100] it y’all,” she wrote. “I’m lookin tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f—— up… ” she wrote on April 2. The reality stars’ skin was once again blemish-free and flawless, proving she doesn’t need a stitch of makeup to look good!