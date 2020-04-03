Kandi Burruss, 44, Goes Gorgeously Makeup Free But Is Unrecognizable – See Pic

Kandi Burruss revealed that she was looking ‘tired af’ while posting a makeup-free snap that left the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star looking stunning yet unrecognizable.

Who’s that girl? Kandi Burruss, 44, shared a Instagram pic on Thursday, April 2, of her without a stitch of makeup on. She doubled down on the whole barefaced thing as the caption by alleging that her RHOA cast isn’t following the protocol of the #nomakeup challenge that is making its way throughout the social media platform. “My #RHOA girls doing #NoMakeup challenges with lash extensions, fillers, & filters,” she wrote. “I’m gonna keep it 100 wit y’all. I’m looking tired AF with these dark circles, no makeup, no lashes, hair ain’t done, nails f*cked up.” The “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer was still beautiful in the photo that she took in front of a brick wall. “You look good natural!” former costar Claudia Jordan, 46, wrote in the comments section while another chimed in with, “Fierce period with or without makeup. You desire makeup, others require it.”

The mother-of-three also brought up the struggles of being in self-isolation that millions of others are currently experiencing. “This quarantine bs ain’t for me. Teaching school, cleaning, & cooking all day… I can’t take it!!!! This can’t be life.” Regardless Kandi appears to be having some fun while stuck inside, especially with her adorable children. She gushed over her son Ace, 4, cleaning their car in a sweet Instagram post shared on Saturday, March 28. “I love that little boy so much.”

Cynthia Bailey, 53, posted a similar no makeup snap the same day Kandi did but chose to talk about being very “transparent” about her age as the caption. “I am very secure with my looks, however, y’all know y’all can be very critical on the gram. So with that said, I’m not mad at a little tuning, or a filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, i did not use ANYTHING in this photo. So here you go.”

Another RHOA costar who joined in on the social media fun was Eva Marcille, 35. The former America’s Next Top Model winner opted to not only show off her face but her amazing post-baby body six months after she gave birth to her second child!