Cynthia Bailey, 53, Defends Using Face Filters After Sharing Flawless Makeup-Free Selfie

Cynthia Bailey is flawless! The ‘RHOA’ star showed off her picture-perfect complexion while in quarantine, and looked more gorgeous than ever!

Cynthia Bailey, 53, is embracing her time in quarantine! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star just posted a gorgeous make-up free photo after being challenged by cast mate Eva Marcille, 35, and looked so good. “Ok @evamarcille, you called us out (#RHOA) & i accept your #nomakeup #WashFaceChallenge chile🌻😎😜,” the mom-of-one began her post. The sun illuminated off Cynthia’s flawless complexion as she stepped outdoors to soak up some vitamin D and enjoy a breath of fresh air.

The Alabama native also took the opportunity to address that she does use enhancing face filters when posting on social media — but it doesn’t impact how she feels about herself! “Now let me keep it 💯, @facetune is my FRIEND! I’m 53 years old (always been very transparent about my age), and i am very secure with my looks, however, y’all know y’all can be very critical on the gram,” she continued her lengthy caption. “So with that said, I’m not mad at a little tuning, or a filter. In the spirit of embracing my natural beauty, i did not use ANYTHING in this photo. So here you go🌻, the “real real”, and just the way @itsmikehill likes me😜,” she wrote, referencing her sportscaster fiancee Mike Hill, adding the hashtags “#nofilter #nofacetune #nolashes #quarantine.”

Cynthia looked so cute as she rocked a casual side pony tail with a ’90s style black scrunchie! With a hand resting on her chin, she kept cozy with a knit black beanie and white t-shirt as she gave the camera a content and happy look. We are dying to know her skincare routine, because her complexion is literal #GOALS.

The post came after Eva challenged Cynthia and her other cast mates to show off their makeup-free faces in a post from Wednesday, April 1. “Good morning and happy Wednesday. Why don’t you all join me in my new challenge it’s called the #NoMakeUp #WashFaceChallenge The point of the challenge is to ignite the confidence in you!” the reality star began. “No need for filters and make up and enhancement to be beautiful. Be bold enough to be you. I nominate every single real housewife of Atlanta🍑 @cynthiabailey10 @thekenyamoore @neneleakes @porsha4real @kandi 🌻 let’s add @itstanyatime @yovannamomplaisir and @marlohampton Happy washing ladies, let’s see those pores 😜.”