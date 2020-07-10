Watch
Tom Hanks Goes Shirtless & Dives Into The Pool To Celebrate Turning 64 — Epic Video

Happy 64th birthday to Tom Hanks! The actor celebrated the big day by making a ‘Splash’ in his pool. The video of his dive is too epic.

Tom Hanks is diving into his 64th year! The Oscar winner turned 64 on July 10, and he celebrated by rocking some board shorts and jumping into his pool. Tom filmed an epic video, which you can watch below, that begins by focusing on a bright blue sky. He moves into the frame in slo-mo, jumping over the camera and into the water. He wouldn’t be Tom if he didn’t do things over the top, right?

This Greyhound is 64!! Hanx.

Tom is looking good and thriving after his serious battle with COVID-19. The Da Vinci Code star and his wife, Rita Wilson, were both infected with the coronavirus in March while staying in Australia. The couple responsibly quarantined for two weeks, and were able to make a full recovery. Though he’s been in good spirits and continuing to work — even hosting the first at-home episode of Saturday Night Live — he recently spoke out about the brutality of the illness.

“My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did,” Tom told The Guardian. “I just had crippling body aches. I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes.” He urged everyone to wear their protective face masks so they wouldn’t meet the same fate.

Rita also commemorated her husband’s birthday with a sweet post of her own on Instagram. “Happy Birthday, @tomhanks We love you so much. You are our anchor. Every day with you is a blessing,” Rita wrote, including a sweet photo of her husband smiling. She added the lyrics of The Beatles song “When I’m Sixty Four” to the caption — “Will you still need me, will you still feed me, When I’m sixty-four?” Her answer was a resounding “YES!”