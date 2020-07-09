Sarah Jeffery Shines In New Music Video For Her Inspiring Solo Single ‘Even The Stars’ — First Look

Sarah Jeffery will release her new single ‘Even the Stars’ and a music video on July 10 as part of Disney Channel Voices. HL has the EXCLUSIVE first look at the gorgeous music video before its full debut.

Sarah Jeffery’s very first solo single “Even the Stars” comes out along with a music video on July 10. The music video will make its Disney Channel debut right after the ARDYs (A Radio Disney Music Celebration). HollywoodLife has your EXCLUSIVE first look at the stunning music video, which was shot in Vancouver on location after the new guidelines and regulations for filming came out.

“Even the Stars” is such an uplifting track during such a difficult time for everyone around the globe. Sarah sings about how you can get through the darkness and the pain — they’ll make you stronger and more resilient in the end. “Even the stars need the dark to shine,” Sarah sings.

HollywoodLife also has an EXCLUSIVE behind-the-scenes look at how Sarah and the crew filmed the music video. Sarah and her hairstylist wear protective face gear as they prepare for the shoot. Each outfit that Sarah wears for the shoot brings out a different side of her personality. It’s clear she had a lot of fun on set bringing the music video to life.

On July 8, Sarah also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot. “This has been a labor of love, I put my heart into this and I truly can’t wait to share with you guys,” she captioned the Instagram video.

Sarah is a beloved member of the Disney Channel family. She played Audrey, the daughter of Princess Aurora and Prince Phillip, in the Descendants franchise. The music video for “Queen of Mean,” the song Sarah sings as Audrey in Descendants 3, has nearly 270 million views on YouTube and counting. It’s great to see her be a part of Disney Channel Voices. She’s such an incredible inspiration.