FKA Twigs showed off her killer pole dancing moves while training for a new routine at a studio. Her strength is absolutely remarkable!

How lucky are we to be in the presence of such a queen? FKA Twigs let her Instagram followers join her in the gym (virtually) as she practiced some new pole dancing moves, and her new routine is just as incredible as her tried and true regulars. In the July 6 video, which you can see below, FKA, 32, casually hops on the pole to twirl around upside down, only using her arms to hold her up.

Insane, right? The “Cellophane” singer starts off by whipping her hair while jumping in the air, catching the pole with ease. Eventually, she’s able to rotate high up on the pole, using just her ankle to turn. She folds up into a pretzel for a few spins before lowering herself to the ground. The core strength it takes to pull off something like this… holy cow.

She’s wearing skimpy lingerie in a burnt orange hue during her practice session. FKA is known for incorporating pole dancing into her performances and music videos. Most recently, she rocked them onstage during Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince in April 2020. FKA joined Usher and Sheila E. for performances of the classics “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss.”

During the show, FKA wore a wild piece of white lingerie, along with a white feather boa. Though Usher was the one singing, it was hard to take the audience’s eyes off of FKA, who pole danced on a small platform next to him. Seriously; her talent is absolutely remarkable.