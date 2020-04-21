Usher Teams Up With FKA Twigs & Sheila E. For Sexy Rendition Of Prince’s Hits During TV Special

Usher hit the stage for ‘The GRAMMY Salute to Prince’ special for one sensational performance. Usher totally slayed singing a medley of Prince’s hits alongside FKA Twigs and Sheila E.

Usher hit the stage and wowed during the Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince special on April 21. His performances of “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry,” and “Kiss” would have made Prince proud. He was joined on stage by Sheila E. and FKA twigs, who showed off her sexy dance moves during the performance. This special performance was recorded at the 2020 GRAMMYs.

Usher joined an all-star lineup of incredible artists who came together to pay tribute to the music icon. Other performers included Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind, & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R., John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, St. Vincent. H.E.R. also teamed up with ballet dancer Misty Copeland for a special performance. Each artist brought their own unique flair to their performances of Prince’s hits, making this one of the most memorable tribute concerts in a while. Actress and comedian Maya Rudolph hosted the special.

Prince tragically passed away in 2016 at the age of 57 due to an accidental drug overdose. Over the course of his illustrious career, Prince won a total of 7 GRAMMY Awards. He was nominated for a whopping 38 GRAMMYs. Prince was presented with the Recording Academy’s President’s Merit Award in 1985. His 1987 album, Sign O’ The Times, was inducted into the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame in 2017.

Usher is currently working on his highly-anticipated ninth album, Confessions 2. He released the second single, “SexBeat,” on April 11. The song featured Lil Jon and Ludacris. The first single from the upcoming album, “Don’t Waste My Time,” was released in Dec. 2019. Usher is also set to host the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The ceremony was supposed to air March 29, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The awards show is set to be rescheduled at a later date.