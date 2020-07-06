Snooki & The Cast Of ‘Jersey Shore’ Shade Angelina During Mike Sorrentino’s July 4th B-Day Party 

The cast of ‘Jersey Shore’ had some laughs at the expense of Angelina Pivarnick during a group dinner for ‘The Situation’s 38th birthday on July 4. They poked fun at Angelina’s wedding drama, in which she stormed out of her Nov. 2019 reception.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino rang in his 38th birthday with his Jersey Shore roommates on Saturday night. The cast — which included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino — enjoyed a sit-down dinner, along with Mike’s loved ones, at The Butcher’s Block in New Jersey. The tea started flowing when Nicole, Deena and Jenni stood behind Mike to give a joint birthday speech. Fans of the show will know that the last time the trio gave a speech together was at co-star Angelina Pivarnick‘s wedding — which ended in tears and dramatics.

In a video shared by Nicole, the trio roasted Mike, referencing notable moments from the show — before expressing love and praises for him. At the end of the video, following Nicole, Jenni and Deena’s speech, Mike turns to wife, Lauren Pesce and asks “I don’t know, honey, should we go outside and flip out?” His comment prompts the group to burst out in a collective laugh — seemingly due to Angelina being the butt of the joke.

The rift between Angelina and the cast began during season 3 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, when Nicole, Deena and Jenni took the stage at Angelina’s wedding reception to give a speech. All three were bridesmaids in her New Jersey nuptials on November 21, 2019.

During the speech, the women poked fun at Angelina and made a joke about Staten Island, where she’s from. The speech, which Ang later called “distasteful,” was quickly met with “boos” and other “oohs” from wedding guests.

As seen on the show, Angelina stood up at the reception in tears and said, “That’s so f–ked up.” She was later seen asking MTV “to get the cameras out of my face,” before a tearful Deena was heard telling her castmates that Angelina “is happy her entire f–king crowd booed us!”

The argument ultimately led to Deena questioning her future on the show, and Snooki departing the show. She announced her exit in December 2019. Though, Snooki still remains close with the cast and the network.

Angelina married Chris Larangeira at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick. In addition to the ladies of Jersey Shore, Angelina’s male co-stars Vinny, Mike, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. were also in attendance.

Following the wedding drama, HollywoodLife learned that Angelina was not on speaking terms with her co-stars. Things appear to still be rocky between the group and Angelina.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed for a fourth season.