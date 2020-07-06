Miss new booty! Angelina Pivarnick showed off the results of her new butt lift in a tiny string bikini!

Jersey Shore‘s Angelina Pivarnick, 34, is not camera shy when it comes to the new work she just had done! The reality TV star took to the ‘gram to show off her new and improved derriere and added that she loves the results. Rocking a tan string bikini during the July 4th weekend, Angelina looked back at it in a mirror selfie that accentuated her behind and even showed a bruise from the procedure.

“When you still have a small bruise on your butt cheeks but the bandaid butt lift is def paying off,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you @tutelaps. Still have another session or two to go but I love the results sooo far. Book your appointment today !! He’s the absolute best and he’s a doll. Ps don’t mind my messy room lol. I was getting ready for the beach. Let me live. #butt #plump #butts.”

Angelina documented the entire procedure on her social media in early June and explained why she was going through with the ‘band-aid butt lift’ to her followers. Angelina revealed that because of weight fluctuations over the years, she’s “lost a lot of volume” in her butt. The injections will “help restore the volume,” according to the Couples Therapy alum.

Interestingly, Angelina turned comments off on the post, clearly to avoid some unnecessary hate from trolls! The Jersey Shore star has never been shy about showing off the work she’s had done on her social media, however. In February 2020, the newlywed opened up about getting breast implants and proudly shared her journey with her followers. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps!” she praised her doctor, Dr. John Paul Tutela, on IG. “Anyone looking for a doctor that knows what they are doing He’s your guy !!! I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing.”

As open as she is about going under the knife, Angelina was not here for haters who accused her of getting weight loss surgery just last week when she shared a before and after photo promoting a dietary supplement. “You didn’t get that body with that dumbass product, you got it through surgery. I don’t mind you getting surgery but pretending a fake ass product got you that result is so f–king disgusting. Shame,” the troll wrote. “Never got surgery on my belly. Nice try,” the Lashalina owner clapped back. Don’t mess with Ang!