‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick Threatens To Expose ‘Group Chat’ From Co-Stars Talking Smack About Her

Angelina Pivarnick claimed to have texts of her castmates ‘talking s–t’ on her wedding night, right after ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ aired her dramatic nuptials.

Angelina Pivarnick, 33, claims to have receipts! Her co-stars Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese were last seen crying over the backlash their bridesmaids’ speech received at Angelina’s wedding on the June 18 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The bride is now teasing that there’s more to the story.

I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking shit about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go. — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) June 19, 2020

“I wasn’t going to say anything but do you really want me to show the world the group chat that you guys didn’t know I was in talking shit about me the night of my wedding? And you wonder why I couldn’t let things go,” Angelina tweeted after the episode aired. And that’s not all — Angelina claimed she had follow-up conversations with her bridesmaids, who all got booed that night.

“Yes I texted all of them and I spoke to them,” Angelina wrote in another tweet. “Deena and me had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke jenni I texted I wanna move past this and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand etc. Not saying sorry at all.” Regardless, it’s clear that Angelina hasn’t gotten over the wedding drama, which actually went down in Nov. 2019.

Yes I texted all of them and I spoke to them. Deena and me had a nice convo. Nicole I’ve texted and we spoke jenni I texted I wanna move past this and she wrote me a novel about how I tried to sabotage her brand etc. Not saying sorry at all. https://t.co/VK0AA2aQOo — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) June 19, 2020

In yet another tweet, Angelina added that the guests at her nuptials with Chris Larangeira — most of whom “didn’t watch [Jersey Shore]” — were “appalled” over the infamous speech. Snooki, JWoww and Deena took turns taking playful jabs at Angelina, thinking they were playing along with her type of humor.

“You’re the fly to our s***” and “You’re the throw up to our hangover” were the type of friendly disses said — both of which Angelina said she “loved” — but the mood quickly changed when JWoww ended the speech by saying, “You are the dump to our island.” The shade towards Angelina’s hometown of Staten Island was met with loud boos, since many of her guests were from Staten Island themselves.

Although Angelina initially laughed off the speech, she couldn’t shake the disrespect she felt. “That was corny. I think we should go outside and flip out. I’m not happy. I was laughing trying to laugh it off, but that was not funny,” Angelina said at her wedding, and she later stormed out. Towards the end of the episode, she said, “They want me to just say, okay, I forgive you, let’s move on from this” — and it looks like Angelina has stuck to her word.