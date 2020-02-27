Angelina Pivarnick Reveals How She Feels About Vinny Guadagnino After His Flirty IG Comment

When Angelina Pivarnick’s husband called out Vinny Guadagnino when he left her a flirty message on her Instagram pic, Jersey Shore fans knew he wasn’t happy. Now, Angelina tells HL exclusively where she and Vinny stand!

Sure, it seemed kind of awkward when Vinny Guadagnino left a super thirsty comment on ex Angelina Pivarnick‘s cute Instagram pic — especially when her husband, Chris Larangeira called him out — but don’t be fooled. Angelina said the three of them actually joke around together all the time! “Chris does actually like Vinny,” Angelina told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview at our NYC office, adding that if Vinny ever did cross the line, her husband “would step in.” So far, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, they’re kind of bros.

Right now, Chris and [Vinny] have this weird relationship,” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star explained. “They really like each other. I’m like, ‘oh, okay.’ I guess they have an understanding with each other. I’m like, ‘you guys love each other too much. I guess I’ll take a backseat on this one.’ [Vinny’s] like, ‘I like Chris better than you.’” Jersey Shore fans were a little baffled when they spotted Vinny’s flirty comment on Angelina’s Instagram pic, especially since his ex-hookup partner just got married three months ago. “Damn… I really f**cked up,” Vinny commented after seeing her gorgeous photo.

Angelina’s followers thought her new husband was angry when he called Vinny out. Chris wrote, “Dam (sic) bro, I know we Eskibros and all, but you’re becoming a stage 5 clinger.” Ouch! Nevertheless, it’s “all good” with Vinny, Angelina, and Chris. “We’re good. I saw him two days ago. We’re good. We just have that relationship where we’ll always joke around with each other. We’ll always agree to disagree.”

